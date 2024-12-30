Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Newcastle is a classic Premier League clash between two sides who had very different Boxing Days — and here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream, date, time, channels The Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Monday, December 30.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Red Devils were defeated once again by Wolves on Thursday and had Bruno Fernandes sent off for the third time this season. Manuel Ugarte also picked up his fifth yellow card and is therefore suspended alongside his skipper. While certain aspects of their play have improved under Ruben Amorim, Man Utd still look defensively vulnerable. They are not exactly free-flowing in attack either.

The Magpies, meanwhile, swept away Aston Villa in their last match, winning 3-0 against opponents reduced to 10 men. Amorim has acknowledged the attacking dangers from his team’s opponents, and it’s not hard to see why. Alexander Isak is in potent goalscoring form at the moment, netting 11 times and also providing 4 assists so far this season. Eddie Howe’s team also pose a threat from setpieces, with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn ones to watch when they come up from the back.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch your chosen Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Man Utd vs Newcastle as normal.

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $50.99/month (50% off for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $50.99/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K. at 8 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beIN Sports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value, you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT on Tuesday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

