Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream is a pivotal match between two sides still competing to qualify for European football — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (May 16)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man Utd’s poor form of just a single win in their last five games (and two defeats on the bounce) may not suggest it but there’s reason to be optimistic ahead of this crunch clash with Newcastle. Key defender Lisandro Martinez is expected to be involved in this match after missing the last month with a muscle injury, and the Red Devils performance against Arsenal last weekend was much improved. They may not have earned any points, with the Gunners emerging victorious, but on-field Man Utd did not look like a side that has given up on achieving something this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will travel down to Old Trafford knowing that a win will guarantee them a top-seven finish (and likely qualification for European football, depending on the result of the FA Cup final). The Magpies have lost just once in their last five, with three wins in that run, but the omens for this one aren’t very rosy. Newcastle have an atrocious record when playing at Old Trafford, managing just a single EPL win at the famous ground in almost 30 attempts (18 defeats, 9 draws).

However, Newcastle will be comforted by their 0-3 victory over Man Utd at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup in November, and their 1-0 league win over the Red Devils back in December at St Jame's Park, but based on the Magpies' historic inability to perform at this stadium, you simply cannot write Man Utd off, especially when the home side have a long history of getting results against this opposition.

The Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream is a must-win for both sides and if there is a winner, they will likely finish above the loser, so expect an intense game where both sides push for the three points from the very first whistle. Here’s how to watch it online from anywhere.

Watch Man Utd vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man Utd vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

Watch Man Utd vs Newcastle in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $80/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Man Utd vs Newcastle in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow an Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man Utd vs Newcastle in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $24.99/month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels. And if you've never used Fubo before, you can give whatever package you like a whirl thanks to the service's free trial.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Man Utd vs Newcastle in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $199.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Man Utd vs Newcastle in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Or, if you already have Sky Sport, it will also be shown live on the service's Sky Sport 2 channel.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.