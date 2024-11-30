Man Utd vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Everton live stream sees Ruben Amorim seeking a first Premier League victory against a club looking to pull clear of the relegation zone — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Everton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man Utd vs Everton live stream takes place Sunday (Dec. 1).

► Time: 1.30 p.m. GMT / 8.30 a.m. ET / 5.30 a.m. PT / 12.30 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Ruben Amorim's Man Utd reign got underway with an underwhelming 1-1 draw against struggling Ipswich last weekend, in a game that highlighted the differences between his vision and the ability of his current squad to execute it. A much-changed XI beat Bodo/Glimt in midweek, but the Norwegian side still managed to score twice and even lead for over 20 minutes of the first half.

Everton have only won twice in the Premier League so far this season – against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and Ipswich – but they've also only lost once in the last eight games. Sean Dyche has done what Sean Dyche does and made the Toffees hard to beat, which isn't a recipe for success but is normally the key to avoiding relegation. Can they keep that up at Old Trafford?

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Man Utd vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man Utd vs Everton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to any of the services listed below that's showing Man Utd vs Everton and watch the game.

How to watch Man Utd vs Everton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Man Utd vs Everton live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month (reduced to $49.99 in the Black Friday sale), though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Man Utd vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Everton in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Man Utd vs Everton live stream in the U.K. as this game hasn't been picked by Sky Sports for TV coverage.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video has 20 games.

How to watch Man Utd vs Everton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Man Utd vs Everton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Everton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man Utd vs Everton in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Man Utd vs Everton live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide