Man City vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man City vs West Ham live stream is a title-deciding match as Pep’s men just need to match Arsenal’s result to confirm themselves champions for a record-breaking fourth time in a row — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Man City vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs West Ham live stream takes place on Sunday, May 19

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (May 20)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man City are just 90 minutes away from winning their sixth Premier League title in the last seven seasons, and with it would become the first team in EPL history to win the league four times consecutively. It would be some achievement by Pep Guardiola, and to secure this latest piece of major silverware all Man City need is to win this game against West Ham, or failing that, merely match Arsenal’s final gameday result. The Gunners are playing Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

The visitors aren't competing for a league title or even for European qualification, as that is now beyond them, but they do have a significant reason to fight for a shock win nevertheless. This match will mark David Moyes' last game as West Ham boss, and the Hammers fanbase would surely love nothing more than to say goodbye to their trophy-winning manager with a famous win over Man City. West Ham will arrive at the Etihad Stadium looking to be party spoilers and won't just roll over.

The Man City vs West Ham live stream is an unmissable Premier League match that could end with a trophy celebration and a new record being set. We’ve all the details you need to watch this can't-miss game online and from anywhere down below.

How to watch Man City vs West Ham from anywhere

Man City vs West Ham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Man City vs West Ham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Man City vs West Ham in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Man City vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch a Man City vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Man City vs West Ham in the U.K.?

Sky Sports hosts the Man City vs West Ham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow an Man City vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs West Ham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Man City vs West Ham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man City vs West Ham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Man City vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.