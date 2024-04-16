Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League quarter-final game online

The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream is balanced on a knife edge after a dramatic first leg which offered plenty of goals — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Man City vs Real Madrid live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream takes place Wednesday, April 17.

► Time — 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 18)

• Watch FREE — Virgin Media Player (Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

In the first leg of this Champions League quarter-final, Man City enjoyed a dream start at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu when Bernardo Silva scored a stunning free kick to put the visitors ahead. But less than 15 minutes later Real Madrid had turned the tie around with two quickfire goals. The excitement didn’t stop there as the second half saw three more goals. Ultimately, the thrilling match ended even at 3-3.

As a result there is everything to play for in this second leg at the Etihad Stadium, and with both teams currently topping their respective domestic leagues and enjoying lengthy undefeated streaks, it’s sure to be a match of real quality. It’s the reigning champions against the side that has won this tournament more than any other, and it’s almost impossible to call a winner.

Of course, there are echoes of last year’s CL semi-finals which also saw Man City face Real Madrid. Similarly, the first leg ended a draw at the Bernabéu, before City romped to victory in a 4-0 demolition job in front of their fans at the Etihad. It was arguably Man City’s greatest night in European football to date and Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a repeat here, but Real Madrid are hoping to score some revenge.

Man City vs Real Madrid is a mouth watering Champions League match you won’t want to miss, and we’ve all the details you need to watch online and for free below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the world's most prestigious club tournament by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live stream for free

There's great news if you're a footie fan and live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Man City vs Real Madrid absolutely FREE. That's because the entire game will be shown on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player in Ireland.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Man City vs Real Madrid is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use Virgin Media Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, NordVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Man City vs Real Madrid live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Virgin Media Player or another service and watch the game.

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before. The game will also be shown on CBS.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

<a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch an Man City vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch an Man City vs Real Madrid live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In India, you can watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.