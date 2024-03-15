Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live stream is a crucial match in the Premier League relegation battle — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place Saturday, March 16.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 17)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The scars of Luton’s midweek match against Bournemouth will remain for a long time. The Hatters were 0-3 up at halftime and looked set to earn a vital three points. But a second-half collapse saw the Cherries score four, and in one of the most shocking results of the EPL season so far Luton left the Vitality Stadium with nothing. It was a truly painful result, but Luton cannot afford to let it derail their season as the visit of Nottm Forest is a must-win, and the perfect opportunity to bounce back.

Forest are just three points above Luton and a single position outside of the relegation zone. Defeat here would keep them outside the drop zone only on goal difference. While Forest saw an initial uplift in results after appointing Nuno Espírito Santo in December, the team’s recent form has been woeful with four defeats in their last five games. If they are to avoid slipping into the relegation zone, they need to get back to winning ways very soon.

This is a game that both teams will consider a must-win and even a draw is unlikely to satisfy either side. While it may not be a showcase of high quality soccer, the Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live stream should be a thrilling watch as both sides push for the all-important three points. Don’t miss it.

How to watch Luton Town vs Nottm Forest from anywhere

Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Luton Town vs Nottm Forest in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

<a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling-tv.pxf.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Luton Town vs Nottm Forest in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Luton Town vs Nottm Forest in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Luton Town vs Nottm Forest in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Luton Town vs Nottm Forest game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Luton Town vs Nottm Forest in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Luton Town vs Nottm Forest live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.