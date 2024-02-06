watch Jordan vs South Korea live stream AFC Asian Cup today

The AFC Asian Cup has reached the semi-final stage and it starts with Jordan vs South Korea. Both these teams have been involved in plenty of excitement to get here, so we can expect more of the same. You can watch the live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

• Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 7)

• FREE — 10Play

• U.K. — Triller TV+

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

South Korea were backed by many to win the Asian Cup 2023. However, they have yet to find their best form. Having been stifled by the Socerroos for much of their quarter-final, a stoppage-time Hwang Hee-chan penalty brought them level. Son Heung-min then hit a wonderful free-kick in extra time to secure a semi-final berth. The skipper will have been frustrated to have not scored more this tournament - might Jordan be the unlucky side that gets him at his free-flowing best?

The Chivalrous have certainly caused a stir by going this deep into the tournament. Save for a 4-0 defeat of Malaysia in the first group game, they do not score many goals and will likely themselves overpowered by South Korea’s superior attack.

For Jordan vs South Korea live streams — and where to watch AFC Asian Cup games generally — keep reading this article, where you'll also find out about free streams around the world.

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea live streams for FREE

The Socceroos may be out, but this game is being shown for FREE Down Under on TV on Channel 10 and via its online 10Play streaming service (complete with English commentary).

There are also free-to-air options in Indonesia via RCTI+, and in the U.K. and U.S. thanks to free trials for Triller TV+ and Paramount Plus respectively.

If you're usually based in one of those countries but are overseas when the Jordan vs South Korea game is on, you'll find that your usual stream on the above services will be blocked.

Thankfully, however, with a VPN you can still live stream Jordan vs South Korea as if you were right at home. We'll explain how below.

Watch Jordan vs South Korea live streams from anywhere

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from any country on Earth.

For instance, an Aussie who's currently away from home could watch Jordan vs South Korea live streams on 10Play with a VPN.

VPNs are inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're in Canada and want to view an Australian service, such as 10Play, you'd select 'Australia' from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the Jordan vs South Korea live stream on 10Play.

Jordan vs South Korea live streams by country

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., streaming service Paramount Plus will show Jordan vs South Korea, along with every Asian Cup soccer game. This game starts at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT on Friday morning.

If you don't already have a subscription, prices start from only $5.99/month for the basic package, rising to $11.99/month ad-free. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus available to new users, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't already.

If you're outside of the U.S., then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise blocked Jordan vs South Korea live stream.

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea live streams in the U.K.

You can live stream Jordan vs South Korea and watch all other 2023 Asian Cup games on the little-known Triller TV+ platform.

Better known for showing combat sports, Triller TV+ works across a wide range of streaming devices and costs £7.99/month or £69.99/year with a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used it before.

Jordan vs South Korea kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT today, Tuesday, February 6.

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea live streams in Australia

Good news for soccer fans Down Under! You can watch Jordan vs South Korea for FREE. It's being shown on Channel 10 and via its 10Play streaming service at 2 a.m. AEDT early on Weds morning.

All of the Socceroos' games, together with the final, are being shown for free thanks to Network 10. While every single AFC Asian Cup game (including this one) is being streamed by Paramount Plus. Subscriptions cost from $9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.