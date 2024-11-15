Ireland vs Argentina live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby online

The Pumas head to Dublin for Friday's Ireland vs Argentina live stream and will be prowling for blood after the home side's loss last week. Keep reading as we explain how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Ireland vs Argentina live streams: TV schedule, dates Ireland vs Argentina takes place on Friday, November 15

► Time: 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT / 7:10 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)

• FREE STREAM — VM Play (Ire)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT / Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Ireland started last week as the number one ranked team on the planet and without a loss on home soil for three-and-a-half years. They finished it humbled by a better New Zealand side and are down to third in the world rankings.

Coach Andy Farrell has promised much introspection after a sloppy performance that featured 30 missed tackles, 21 handling errors and 13 conceded penalties. It would be no surprise to see the Six Nations champions roar back this Friday.

But they'll face an Argentina team in confident mood after an impressive, record-breaking 50-18 win in Italy last weekend. Fly-half Tomás Albornoz ended with 20 points as the Pumas ran in seven tries in a dominant performance.

The tourists have already recorded victories against South Africa, Australia and the All Blacks this year — can they add Ireland to that list? Read on to see your Ireland vs Argentina live stream options today and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere, including details of free live streams.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina for free

There's fantastic news for Irish rugby fans at home, as this huge game against the Pumas will be shown absolutely FREE on Virgin Media One and online via the Virgin Media Play streaming service.

You don't even have to log in. As long as you have any ad-blocking turned off, you can watch Virgin Media Play content live and on catch-up on the website or through its app.

Not at home in Ireland right now? You'll need to use a VPN to get around any geo-restrictions. Full instructions below.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Ireland vs Argentina live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Ireland and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select an Ireland-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service and watch Ireland vs Argentina online as if you were back at home — so Virgin Media Player for Irish viewers.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina 2024 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every Autumn Nations Series rugby game this November. Ireland vs Argentina kicks off at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT on Friday.

If you don't already have the service, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are traveling outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

Watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals in the U.K., including Ireland vs Argentina, on TNT Sports 1.

You can watch TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in Australia

Ireland vs Argentina will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 7:10 a.m. AEDT on Saturday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in New Zealand

Live November international coverage in New Zealand — including this Ireland vs Argentina — comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. This one's on Sky Sport 1 and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch rugby union live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in Canada

Sports streaming specialist DAZN is the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's rugby internationals, including Ireland vs Argentina live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying an annual pass for $300. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

