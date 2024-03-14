How to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ online: date, time, stream new Peacock thriller
A star-studded cast brings Liane Moriarty’s bestseller to life
The picture-perfect façade of the Delaney family is shattered in "Apples Never Fall", a new mystery drama miniseries starring Annette Bening as a missing matriarch and Sam Neill as her suspect husband.
You can watch "Apples Never Fall" online on Peacock. Traveling abroad? A VPN will let you stream "Apples Never Fall" from anywhere.
Date and time: "Apples Never Fall" premieres Thursday (Mar. 14) at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET on Peacock.
• U.S. — Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
"Apples Never Fall" is the latest celebrity-stuffed adaptation of a Liane Moriarty bestseller after "Big Little Lies" and "Nine Perfect Strangers": a gripping story about buried family secrets packed with shocking twists.
Fresh from her Oscar-nominated turn in "Nyad", Bening heads up an impeccable cast to play Joy Delaney. She’s a newly retired tennis coach who's enjoyed a lifetime of success with her husband (the Emmy-nominated Neill).
But when Joy disappears, Stan seems to know more than he's letting on. Is he the culprit? The more more couples' children investigate, the more damning secrets come to light.
Directed by Chris Sweeney ("The Tourist"), "Apples Never Fall" is a wickedly thriller with an A-list cast. Below we explain how to watch "Apples Never Fall" online from anywhere.
Watch from anywhere with a VPN
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “Apples Never Fall” on NBC’s streaming service Peacock?
You can still watch all episodes of “Apples Never Fall” online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers out of the country keen on binge watching buzz-worthy new shows. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and stream gripping new series "Apples Never Fall" online.
How to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ online in the U.S.
U.S. viewers can watch “Apples Never Fall” exclusively on Peacock. All seven episodes of the miniseries will be available to stream on Thursday, March 14, added at 12:01 a.m. ET / 3:01 a.m. PT first thing in the morning.
Peacock TV starts at $5.99 a month for a Peacock Premium membership. But, if you'd like the ad-free experience, you’ll want Peacock Premium Plus at $11.99 a month.
Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's available on most of the best streaming devices.
In addition to "Apples Never Fall", <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fsports%2Fwwe" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock has tons of great dramas, original series like "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-yellowstone-online-for-free-and-without-cable" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"">Yellowstone" "Bel-Air" and "Poker Face", WWE live streams, and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Battlestar Galactica," all eight "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/harry-potter-movies-in-order" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"">Harry Potter" films, and "This Is Us".
How to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ online in Canada
"Apples Never Fall," the star-studded new series based on Liane Moriarty’s bestseller, will debut on the W Network in Canada on Thursday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes are aired every week at the same time.
Alternatively, watch “Apples Never Fall” online with a subscription to Stack TV, available through Amazon Prime Video. Stack TV costs CA$12.99 a month but if you’re a new subscriber, you get a free 14-day trial.
Out of the country? Purchase a VPN like NordVPN to connect to the streaming services you use back home from anywhere.
How to watch 'Apples Never Fall' free online in Australia
You can watch “Apples Never Fall” online with a subscription to Binge. Membership plans start from AU$10 a month after the platform’s 7-day free trial.
Alternatively, you can also stream “Apples Never Fall” through Foxtel Now with its AU$25 Essentials base plan. The show will air weekly on Showcase from Friday, March 15 at 8:30pm AEDT, or you can binge all 7 episodes on-demand. Foxtel Now also offers a 10-day free trial to new members.
Currently away from home? Download a VPN and watch “Apples Never Fall” online no matter where in the world you are.
Can I watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ in the U.K.?
There’s no streaming service lined up to broadcast "Apples Never Fall" across the Atlantic yet. However, a number of Peacock Originals tend to air on Sky TV and be added to on-demand platform NOW (from £6.99 a month at the time of writing).
Traveling abroad for work or pleasure? If you’re out of the country, simply purchase a VPN to connect to your home services and stream your favorite shows from anywhere in the world.
‘Apples Never Fall’ trailer
Before you read up on how to watch “Apples Never Fall” online below, check out the following trailer:
‘Apples Never Fall’ cast
See below for all main and recurring actors appearing in the show:
- Annette Bening as Joy Delaney
- Sam Neill as Stan Delaney
- Alison Brie as Amy Delaney
- Jake Lacy as Troy Delaney
- Georgia Flood as Savannah
- Conor Merrigan Turner as Logan Delaney
- Essie Randles as Brooke Delaney
- Jeanine Serralles as Detective Elena Camacho
- Dylan Thuraisingham as Detective Ethan Remy
- Jordon Mahar as Jacob Azinovic
- Katrina Lenk as Lucia Fortino
- Timm Sharp as Monty Fortino
- Nate Mann as Simon Barrington
- Paula Andrea Placido as Gina Solis
- Pooja Shah as Indira Chaundry
- Quentin Plair as Tyler Cruz
More from Tom's Guide
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018. He currently works across a range of brands including TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, What Hi-Fi? and CinemaBlend, where he regularly pens How To Watch articles about where our readers can stream the latest new movies and TV shows, as well as producing detailed guides on the best streaming services, from Disney Plus to Netflix. He received a first-class degree in Humanities and Media in 2013 from Birkbeck University and later an MA in Contemporary Literature and Culture. In addition to his work for Future's websites, Daniel writes across the broad spectrum of arts topics – including photography, sculpture, painting, film – and has been published in The Brooklyn Rail and Eyeline magazine, among others.
Most Popular
By Rory Mellon