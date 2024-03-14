How to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ online: date, time, stream new Peacock thriller

The picture-perfect façade of the Delaney family is shattered in "Apples Never Fall", a new mystery drama miniseries starring Annette Bening as a missing matriarch and Sam Neill as her suspect husband.

You can watch "Apples Never Fall" online on Peacock. Traveling abroad? A VPN will let you stream "Apples Never Fall" from anywhere.

Stream ‘Apples Never Fall’ on Peacock: release date, time, streaming options Date and time: "Apples Never Fall" premieres Thursday (Mar. 14) at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET on Peacock.

"Apples Never Fall" is the latest celebrity-stuffed adaptation of a Liane Moriarty bestseller after "Big Little Lies" and "Nine Perfect Strangers": a gripping story about buried family secrets packed with shocking twists.

Fresh from her Oscar-nominated turn in "Nyad", Bening heads up an impeccable cast to play Joy Delaney. She’s a newly retired tennis coach who's enjoyed a lifetime of success with her husband (the Emmy-nominated Neill).

But when Joy disappears, Stan seems to know more than he's letting on. Is he the culprit? The more more couples' children investigate, the more damning secrets come to light.

Directed by Chris Sweeney ("The Tourist"), "Apples Never Fall" is a wickedly thriller with an A-list cast. Below we explain how to watch "Apples Never Fall" online from anywhere.

How to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ online in the U.S.

U.S. viewers can watch “Apples Never Fall” exclusively on Peacock. All seven episodes of the miniseries will be available to stream on Thursday, March 14, added at 12:01 a.m. ET / 3:01 a.m. PT first thing in the morning.

Peacock TV starts at $5.99 a month for a Peacock Premium membership. But, if you'd like the ad-free experience, you’ll want Peacock Premium Plus at $11.99 a month.

How to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ online in Canada

"Apples Never Fall," the star-studded new series based on Liane Moriarty’s bestseller, will debut on the W Network in Canada on Thursday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes are aired every week at the same time.

Alternatively, watch “Apples Never Fall” online with a subscription to Stack TV, available through Amazon Prime Video. Stack TV costs CA$12.99 a month but if you’re a new subscriber, you get a free 14-day trial.

How to watch 'Apples Never Fall' free online in Australia

You can watch “Apples Never Fall” online with a subscription to Binge. Membership plans start from AU$10 a month after the platform’s 7-day free trial.

Alternatively, you can also stream “Apples Never Fall” through Foxtel Now with its AU$25 Essentials base plan. The show will air weekly on Showcase from Friday, March 15 at 8:30pm AEDT, or you can binge all 7 episodes on-demand. Foxtel Now also offers a 10-day free trial to new members.

Can I watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ in the U.K.?

There’s no streaming service lined up to broadcast "Apples Never Fall" across the Atlantic yet. However, a number of Peacock Originals tend to air on Sky TV and be added to on-demand platform NOW (from £6.99 a month at the time of writing).

‘Apples Never Fall’ trailer

Before you read up on how to watch “Apples Never Fall” online below, check out the following trailer:

‘Apples Never Fall’ cast

See below for all main and recurring actors appearing in the show:

Annette Bening as Joy Delaney

Sam Neill as Stan Delaney

Alison Brie as Amy Delaney

Jake Lacy as Troy Delaney

Georgia Flood as Savannah

Conor Merrigan Turner as Logan Delaney

Essie Randles as Brooke Delaney

Jeanine Serralles as Detective Elena Camacho

Dylan Thuraisingham as Detective Ethan Remy

Jordon Mahar as Jacob Azinovic

Katrina Lenk as Lucia Fortino

Timm Sharp as Monty Fortino

Nate Mann as Simon Barrington

Paula Andrea Placido as Gina Solis

Pooja Shah as Indira Chaundry

Quentin Plair as Tyler Cruz

