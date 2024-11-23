Ipswich Town vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Ipswich Town vs Man Utd live stream sees the start of a new era for the Red Devils, but the Tractor Boys will be out to spoil the new boss's big day — here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Ipswich Town vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Ipswich Town vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Sunday, 24 November

► Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It had been 22 years coming but Ipswich went into the international break off the back of their first Premier League win of the season. Kieran McKenna's side took advantage of Spurs’ wildly inconsistent performances and hauled themselves out of the relegation zone thanks to first-half goals from Sam Szmodics and Liam Delap, managing to hold on for all three points even after Rodrigo Bentancur had pulled one back for the hosts. Can they keep up the winning momentum back on home turf?

Ruben Amorim will take charge of Man Utd for the first time at Portman Road on Sunday, with the ex-Sporting boss inheriting a side that’s lacked a sense of direction for some time now. Interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy oversaw an unbeaten four-game spell, including a 1-1 draw with Chelsea and a 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League, but the former Red Devils striker is not part of Amorim’s backroom staff. Can he kick off the new era with a win?

Tune in to find out who gets the crucial points as we head towards the busy Christmas schedule. Plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Man Utd from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Ipswich Town vs Man Utd live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Ipswich Town vs Man Utd as normal.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Man Utd in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Ipswich Town vs Man Utd live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Ipswich Town vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Man Utd in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is hosting the Ipswich Town vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K. at 4:30 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Ipswich Town vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Man Utd in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Ipswich Town vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Man Utd in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Ipswich Town vs Man Utd game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Man Utd in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Ipswich Town vs Man Utd live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 6:30 a.m. NZDT early on Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide