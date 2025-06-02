How to watch IPL final 2025 – live stream Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru online

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 20025 IPL final will provide a first-time IPL winner. Follow our guide below for where to watch IPL final live streams 2025 from anywhere with a VPN.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, who skippered KKR to the title last year, could be key to this encounter, not least as he has a fine record on the ground. In the IPL he has 242 runs in three innings without being dismissed.

His batting, as well as his tactical nous and calmness will be crucial. "I love such big occasions," he explains. "I always say to myself and to my colleagues that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results.”

The pitch is expected to have lots of runs in it – the lowest score batting first at this venue this IPL season has been 196, and the only match on the wicket being used for the final saw 475 runs scored.

Sides batting first here have won six out of eight games. However RCB have been excellent chasers this year – winning seven of the eight games in which they have batted second.

Punjab Kings topped the league table over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on net run rate. Both sides had nine league wins, four defeats and a no result.

The final will be the fourth time this IPL season that these sides have played one another. Both their league encounters were won by the away side, and in the Qualifier 1 match, Punjab Kings were bowled out for 101, and RCB cantered to victory with 10 overs, and eight wickets, to spare.

Here's a guide to how to watch IPL 2025 final live streams from anywhere.

How to watch IPL 2025 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the IPL live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. Per our NordVPN review, it's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN in the spring sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. E.g. Pakistan for Tapmad.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch IPL final live streams 2025 in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in India can watch the IPL final on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

How to watch IPL final live streams 2025 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

IPL live stream 2025: $10 per month

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing IPL live streams in 2025 in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch IPL final 2025 in UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The IPL final 2025 is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. If you want to sign up to watch IPL cricket, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

How to watch IPL final live streams 2025 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has live and exclusive coverage of the IPL in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. You can try your first month from $1. Kayo costs $30 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium Basic. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

Have RCB or PBKS ever won an IPL final?

No – the 18th season of the IPL will see the first first-time IPL winner since 2016. RCB have lost three finals previously; PBKS one.

RCB were involved the last time a final was contested between two sides who had yet to win the IPL, which was in 2016. They lost the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2009 and 2011 they were defeated in the final by Deccan Chargers and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

PBKS, then known as Kings XI Punjab, lost the 2014 final to Kolkata Knight Riders. That year is the only time previously that the side has made the playoffs since they were introduced in 2011.

IPL final squads 2025

Punjab Kings

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer Coach: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting Squad: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pravin Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Pannu.

Royal Challengers Bangaluru

Captain: Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar Coach: Andy Flower

Andy Flower Squad: Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Tim Seifert, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Blessing Muzarabani, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chhikara, Manoj Bhandage.