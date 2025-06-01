Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live stream: How to watch IPL Qualifier online from anywhere

Having topped the IPL league table, the Punjab Kings mightn't have even entertained the notion of missing out on the final. However, after suffering a record defeat in Qualifier 1, doubts will be creeping in and there's no longer any margin for error.

You can watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live stream takes place on Sunday, June 1.

► Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. AEST (Monday)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked their place in the season finale with 60 balls to spare, inflicting on PBKS the heaviest defeat in IPL playoff history. Shreyas Iyer really should have told his batsment to rein things in on a difficult track, but through it all they kept swinging for the fences, with Marcus Stoinis top-scoring with a measly 26.

The last bowler they'll want to face is Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered one of the bowls of the season during Mumbai Indians' hard-fought victory over the Gujarat Titans on Friday. MI also have orange and purple cap contenders Suryakumar Yadav and Trent Boult in their ranks, while the fledgling opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow was superb on its first outing.

The ray of light for the Punjab Kings? The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch has been far more conducive to big scores.

Read on for how to watch a Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live stream from anywhere.

Watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live streams anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if it's back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal If you've heard of NordVPN, there's a good reason: We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live streams in the U.S.

2025 IPL live streams: $10 per month

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live streams in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or you can add it to a Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Sling offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer, cricket and more, via the likes of ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC (in select cities) and USA Network.

How to watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live streams in the U.K.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians is being shown on Sky Sports via its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK.

If you want to sign up to watch IPL cricket, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Alternatively, you can stream it through the use of NOW TV, with passes starting at £14.99.

Outside of the U.K.? Pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

How to watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live streams in Australia

Aussies will find Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel, which is providing comprehensive IPL coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing PBKS vs MI, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

How to watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live streams in India

Fans in India can watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream all the IPL action safely.