How to watch England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025: live stream one day international cricket

England versus West Indies ODI at Edgbaston features some exciting white-ball players, such as West Indies’ Matthew Forde who two games ago equalled the record for the fastest one-day international half-century with 50 off 16 balls. Follow our guide below for where to watch England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 at Edgbaston live streams 2025 from anywhere with a VPN.

England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Date: May 29, 2025

► Start time: 1pm BST / 8am ET/ 11pm AEDT / 5.30pm IST

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Sky

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

West Indies come into this series on the back of drawing their three-match ODI series with Ireland 1-1 after they won the third game by 197 runs on DLS after making their second-highest ODI total, 385-7.

Having failed for the first time to qualify for the 50-over World Cup, in 2023, two-time World Cup winners West Indies are especially eager to qualify so for the 2027 edition in Africa. The top eight teams in the ODI world rankings at the end of March 2027 will qualify automatically.

So every ODI over the next 22 months is potentially crucial for both these teams: West Indies currently stand ninth in the world rankings, England eighth.

England themselves are needing to turn around their 50-over fortunes. This is the first match of Harry Brook's official tenure as white-ball captain after Jos Buttler stood down after England lost all their games in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Brook is not that experienced a 50-over cricketer, having only played 41 games in his professional career, 26 of which have been ODIs. But Rob Key, England men's managing director, believes that Brook "has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision that will help drive us towards winning more series and major global tournaments."

This three match series promises to be a heavy-hitting affair. Here's our guide to how to watch England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 at Edgbaston live streams from anywhere.

Sling offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer, cricket and more, via the likes of ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC (in select cities) and USA Network.

How to watch England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, it's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. E.g. England for Sky Sports.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 live streams 2025 in India

Fans in India can watch the England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 on the Fancode streaming platform. Monthly subscriptions are Rs. 199, which is well under £2.

Those outside of India who want to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

How to watch England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 live streams 2025 in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing England v West Indies one day series in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Outside USA right now? Make sure to use NordVPN to catch all the England vs West Indies action.

How to watch England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 in UK

The England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. If you want to sign up to watch the cricket, you can check out all the Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Alternatively, if you want to stream all the action, make sure to use NOW TV. They offer all of Sky's channels for £34.99 a month.

If you're on vacation outside the U.K., you can make use of NordVPN to watch the action.

How to watch England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 in Australia

Fox Sports has live coverage of the England v West Indies 2025 ODI series in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium Basic. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

England vs West Indies 1st ODI Need to Know

What are the squads for England v West Indies 1st ODI 2025 at Edgbaston? England: Harry Brook (captain); Tom Banton; Jacob Bethell; Jos Buttler; Brydon Carse; Ben Duckett; Tom Hartley; Will Jacks; Saqib Mahmood; Jamie Overton; Matthew Potts; Adil Rashid; Joe Root; Jamie Smith; Luke Wood. West Indies: Shai Hope (captain); Jewel Andrew; Keacy Carty; Roston Chase; Matthew Forde; Justin Greaves; Amir Jangoo; Alzarri Joseph; Shamar Joseph; Brandon King; Evin Lewis; Gudakesh Motie; Sherfane Rutherford; Jayden Seales; Romario Shepherd.

Will England vs West Indies 1st ODI be available for free? Unfortunately, the opening ODI of the England vs West Indies series will not be available for free. However, Indian cricket fans can get a monthly pass on Fancode for just Rs. 199, which is well under £2.