How to watch England vs India 1st Test 2025: Live stream cricket online from anywhere

The England vs India 1st Test at Headingley is the start of a five-match test series and a new World Test Championship cycle for both teams. England and India are are ranked the third and fourth best test sides in the world, behind Australia and South Africa, who played out a thrilling game at the Home of Cricket last week.

You can watch England vs India live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs India 1st Test live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Friday, June 20 to Tuesday, June 24.

► Daily start times: 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET. / 3 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEST / 3.30 p.m. IST

► U.S. — Willow TV via Sling TV

► U.K. — Sky Sports

► AUS — Kayo Sports (free trial)

India will be under new captaincy in Leeds, with 25-year-old opener Shubman Gill having taken over the reigns. He leads a new-look side following the recent test retirements of his predecessor, Rohit Sharma, as well as middle order batter Virat Kohli, and off spinner Ravi Ashwin. Between them, this trio have 296 test caps and the lack of experience heading to England may concern head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

For England this is a similar feeling with injuries leaving them with an inexperienced bowling attack. Two of the bowlers in the 14-man party both had but a single cap – Sam Cook, who played in England’s most recent test match against Zimbabwe, and Jamie Overton who has been recalled three years after his debut, which came at Headingley against New Zealand.

The Ben Stokes led side have won their last five test matches at Yorkshire's home ground, including beating India here in 2021 by an innings after a stunning first day bowling performance. The touring side have a poor record on these shores and if they are to come away with anything they will need their star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah to be firing on all cylinders.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the England vs India 1st Test online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch England vs India 1st Test at Headingley for FREE

There are no free streams of the test action from Headingley. But in Australia Kayo Sports will be be showing this test series and are offering a 7-day FREE trial (or your first month for $1) for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

How to watch England vs India 1st Test from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket on your usual subscription?

How to watch England vs India 1st Test in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing England vs India 1st Test live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, or as a standalone service.

Alternatively, you can get the England vs India 1st Test through Sling TV. More on that below.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services out there, and it has an unbeatable deal for cricket fans. The Desi Binge Plus and Dakshin Flex plans get you a Willow TV subscription from just $10/month, with no need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles first. No long contracts either. Willow TV is where you'll find the lion's share of all the cricket live streams in the U.S. which means a Sling TV sub has everything more or less covered on its own. Result.

How to watch England vs India 1st Test in Canada

In the Great White North, the England vs India test series will be shown on Willow just like south of the border.

Make sure to check your cable provider to see if it's available, or subscribe to the service's own streaming platform for $8.99/month or $79.99/year.

How to watch England vs India 1st Test in U.K.

Sky Sports has long been the exclusive place to watch cricket in the U.K. and this test series is no different.If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Alternatively you can subscribe to a more flexible Now Sports Membership. Day passes cost £14.99, but to catch the full five days you will need a monthly membership coming in at £34.99.

How to watch England vs India 1st Test in Australia

The live action from Leeds is being shown on Fox Sports 501 on TV in Australia.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing this test match with commitment-free plans starting from $30/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, NBA Finals, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial (or your first month for $1) for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

How to watch England vs India 1st Test in India

Indian fans looking to tune in to watch their team can stream the full five match series on the Sony Sports Network and JioHotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 299 ($3.50), with yearly subscriptions from Rs. 899 ($10.41).

England vs India 1st Test at Headingley: Team News

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

India squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

June 20-24: 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds

