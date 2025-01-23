Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Europa League online

The Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream features two teams struggling for domestic form seeking Europa League solace. It's also England vs Germany — and you can watch the Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream date, time, channels The Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Thursday, January 23.

► Time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 24)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (free trial)

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Languishing in 15th in the Premier League with just one win since November, Tottenham need the Europa League to try to restore some confidence for the domestic trials – a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg among them – ahead. Ange Postecoglou's post-match interviews increasingly lean towards the perfunctory, so consolidating his side's spot in top eight will be vital to the Australian's psyche. Without three goalkeepers – Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster are injured, new signing Antonin Kinsky ineligible – they will be determined to deliver a first UEL win since October and avoid the playoffs.

Hoffenheim have struggled even more than Spurs this season, with not even Christian Ilzer replacing Pellegrino Matarazzo in the dugout in November having the desired uplift in results. Owned by software magnate Dietmar Hopp, the German side have lost all four previous games against English opposition – home and away to Liverpool and Manchester City in the Champions League – but a 3-1 defeat of Holstein Kiel at the weekend was vital in their quest for Bundesliga survival. Andrej Kramaric scored that day and the Croatian former Leicester forward will hope to bag another to give his side a chance of sneaking into the Europa League playoffs.

You won't want to miss any of the action in the Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Europa League meeting. We’ve got all the live stream details you need down below.

Can I watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham for free? There doesn't appear to be any free live stream to watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham for free. However, Ukrainian football fans can tune in on the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (around $1.15) No sign up is required but you will need to use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services if you're traveling outside of Ukraine. Details below.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham from anywhere

Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Ukrainian service, you'd select Ukraine from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the game.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including TUDN.

If you already use one of those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS shows with lots more streaming content. With prices starting at $7.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Europa League tournament for Brits.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham online by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to make your device appear to be at home and access your usual streaming platform.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream on DAZN.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual subscription can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's back home.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home – our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is now the home of Europa League League football for Kiwis. Plans start at $14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of $149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game on your usual platform by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In India, you can watch the Hoffenheim vs Tottenham live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game for free by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, and setting the location as India.

More from Tom's Guide