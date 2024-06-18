Germany vs Hungary live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 online and for free

The Germany vs Hungary live stream sees the Euro 2024 hosts aim to build on a hugely positive opening round result, while Hungary are hoping to bounce back from a defeat — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Germany vs Hungary live stream, date, time and channels The Germany vs Hungary live stream takes place on Wednesday, June 18.

• Time: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEST (Jun. 18)

Germany couldn’t have got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a better start. Against Scotland, in the opening game of the tournament, they were a goal up within 10 minutes and added a second just before 20 had been played. On the stroke of halftime a penalty, and a red card for Scotland’s Ryan Porteous, put the game beyond doubt, and two goals in the second half added real gloss to the scoreline. Even an own-goal from Antonio Rüdiger couldn’t dampen the party atmosphere among the German fans after such a convincing 5-1 win.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s first group-stage game didn’t quite go to plan. They struggled to get to grips with a high-intensity Switzerland team and found themselves 0-2 down at halftime. While a second-half goal from Barnabás Varga gave them hope of staging a dramatic comeback, a late goal from Breel Embolo sealed the three points for the Swiss team. While Hungary will fancy their chances against Scotland, to progress from Group A will likely require them to achieve at least a point in this match, adding a dose of additional pressure.

The Germany vs Hungary live stream should be an exciting game. Germany can effectively seal their qualification to the next round with a win, while Hungary will be battling for at least a draw to keep them in contention for the progression to the next round. Here are all the details you need to watch this Euro 2024 group-stage game online and from anywhere.

Where to watch Germany vs Hungary for free

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every moment of Euro 2024 across BBC and ITV.

Germany vs Hungary is on BBC – watch for free on BBC iPlayer. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

How to watch Germany vs Hungary from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Germany vs Hungary in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Euro 2024 across the Fox network, with select games on Fubo. The Germany vs Hungary live stream is on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included in your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. There will be a small handful of five group-stage games exclusively streaming on Fubo making it the best option if you want to watch every single game of Euro 2024 in the U.S.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Germany vs Hungary in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as every single game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s sport, after all. The Germany vs Hungary live stream is being shown on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Germany vs Hungary in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Euro 2024, including Germany vs Hungary, on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Euro 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Euro 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Germany vs Hungary in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch a Germany vs Hungary live stream via Optus Sport, which is showing the whole of Euro 2024. It costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can be accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home.

How to watch Germany vs Hungary in New Zealand

Kiwis can access Euro 2024 live streams, including Germany vs Hungary, via TVNZ following the closure of Spark Sport in July 2023. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to Euro 2024 live streams without having to spend a penny.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.