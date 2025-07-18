How to watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions free on 9Now

You can watch the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia on 9Now, which will stream all three Tests for free. The streams will include English commentary and plenty of in-depth coverage from a host of rugby greats.

The Australian platform will show every ruck, scrum and try as the Lions attempt to replicate their tour of Australia in 2013 when they secured a dramatic 2-1 series victory.

But how can you watch the British and Irish Lions tour free from anywhere? Can you get the free 9Now streams in the U.S., U.K. and Canada too? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch every Australia vs Lions match for FREE on 9Now.

British & Irish Lions schedule

Sat, July 19

► Australia vs British & Lions 1st Test

► 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. UK / 8 p.m. AEST

► Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia

Sat, July 26

► Australia vs British & Lions 2nd Test

► 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. UK / 8 p.m. AEST

► MCG, Melbourne, Australia

Sat, August 2

► Australia vs British & Lions 3rd Test

► 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. UK / 8 p.m. AEST

► Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

How to watch the British & Irish Lions 2025 tour on 9Now for FREE

9Network has teamed up with 9Now to broadcast the three decisive Test matches against Australia on their streaming platform. You don't need any subscription to watch the 2025 Lions action, just register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device. OUTSIDE Australia right now? ACCESS 9NOW FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

How to watch British & Irish Lions 2025 tour live streams from anywhere

Although 9Now is only available to Australian residents, those who are from Down Under but visiting the likes of the U.S., U.K. and Canada can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for tennis fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock 9Now and watch Australia vs Lions live online with our exclusive deal.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Lions for free.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free British and Irish Lions stream on 9Now, choose 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now, sign in, and watch the rugby on 9Now for free.

9Now Q+A

Which devices can I watch 9Now's coverage of the Lions on?

You can use 9Now to watch the Lions on a range of devices:

Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later)

Chrome (latest two versions)

Firefox (latest two versions)

Safari (latest two versions)

Mozilla (latest two versions)

Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)

Foxtel iQ

Freeview

Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)

Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+ , Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)

Hisense TV

Mobile apps - download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android).

Is 9Now a good platform to watch the British & Irish Lions tour?

This may be the first time that Nine Network have broadcast a British and Irish Lions tour but they're no strangers to streaming sport. French Open and Australian Open tennis is a regular on the platform and they currently hold the rights to the NRL Premiership and the State of Origin.

There have been no major complaints about its streaming quality and the free-to-air coverage is now available in HD with 4K streaming over on the Nine Entertainment-owned Stan Sports platform.

Of course, for the best streaming experience, 9Now says "you need a minimum of 0.6 Mbps." If you want to get the best out the British and Irish Lions tour, 9Now recommends "1.8 mbps for good picture quality."

