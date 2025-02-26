England vs Spain live stream: How to watch Women's Nations League 2025 game online and for free

The England vs Spain live stream is a mouth-watering clash in the Women’s Nations League. A repeat of that very tight 2023 World Cup final, this should be a hard-fought, highly competitive match – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

England vs Spain Women Date, Time, TV Channels The England vs Spain live stream takes place on Wednesday, February 26.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Thurs)

• FREE — Watch FREE on ITVX (U.K.) | RTVE Play (Spain) • U.S. — watch on CBS Sports Network

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Spain won the opening match of their Women’s Nations League campaign, beating Belgium 3-2 in a thrilling encounter. Despite dominating the game, the World Champions went 0-2 down and only won thanks to two goals in time added on. Everyone knows the talent they have in their ranks, not least Barcelona superstar Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí.

England were a bit more pedestrian, drawing 1-1 with Portugal. Alessia Russo scored after just 15 minutes, but the Lionesses were unable to go on and secure a victory. This lack of cutting-edge has been an ongoing problem for Sarina Wiegman’s side as they head towards the defense of their Euros title. The return of Lauren James after injury was undoubtedly a huge boost.

Read on to get all the details of how you can watch England vs Spain live streams, potentially for FREE, as well as how to watch other Women's Nations League games.

How to watch England vs Spain live stream for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lioness fans in the U.K. can watch England vs Spain on ITV4 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch live content.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England vs Spain live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to help you unblock ITVX.

Watch England vs Spain live stream from anywhere with a VPN

The England vs Spain Women live stream will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service, or you're somewhere where it's not being shown?

You can still watch the England vs Spain live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game just as you would at home.

How to watch a England vs Spain live stream in Ireland

Soccer fans in Ireland can watch a England vs Spain live stream on ITV4 or stream online via ITVX, which is also available for free in the Republic of Ireland.

Not at home right now? You can use NordVPN to access your usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Spain live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the England vs Spain live stream will be available on CBS Sports Network, which you can watch via your cable plan or a cable-alternative service.

Kick-off is at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a cord cutter, CBS Sports Network is available on Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Fubo is one of our favorites. The Fubo Pro Plan costs $84.99/month, and it gives you 200+ channels for that investment, including CBS Sports Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Despite the fact the the USWNT doesn't feature in this competition, CBS and Paramount Plus have picked up a number of Women's Nations League games to broadcast in the U.S. – on Wednesday, you can also watch Belgium vs Portugal at 2.15 p.m./11.15 a.m. PT on Paramount Plus.

Brit abroad and want to watch for free? If you're a Brit travelling in the U.S., you can use a VPN to access ITVX and stream England vs Spain for free just like you would at home.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including CBS, NBC, USA Network and more.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, hosting CBS content plus loads of original content. With prices starting at $7.99/month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

Can you watch an England vs Spain live stream in Australia, Canada or New Zealand?

The Women's Nations League unfortunately does not seem to be being shown in Canada, Australia or New Zealand. If that changes we will let you know. That means there isn't a England vs Spain live stream in those countries.

Brit traveling abroad and unable to access ITVX for free? As mentioned above, NordVPN will let you stream England vs Spain for free on ITVX as well as other content online, no matter where you are. You need a valid TV license to watch live content.

How to watch England vs Spain live streams in Spain

A England vs Spain live stream is available for FREE in Spain on RTVE Play

Traveling abroad and unable to access your usual service? As mentioned above, a VPN such as NordPN will let you stream the game, as well as other content, no matter where you are.

More from Tom's Guide