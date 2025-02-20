Women's Nations League live streams: How to watch games online, on TV and for free

The 2025 Women’s Nations League sees some of the top female players on the planet compete for European glory. There are some fantastic clashes to look forward to over the coming weeks and with Euro 2025 just a few months away, everyone will want to make their mark. You can watch Women's Nations League live streams from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

The competition kicks off with two matchdays on February 21 and February 25-26. These matches are the beginning of the group phase of the competition, which is played in a round robin format, where each game has two legs. The four winners of the League A groups will progress to the semi-finals, whilst winners in Leagues B and C groups can earn promotion into a higher league.

While the results won't affect Euro 2025, they are important as the leagues at the end of this tournament will determine positions going into the European qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Germany are in Group A1, with France the big name in Group A2. Group A3 is particularly eye-catching as it features European Champions England and World Cup winners and current Nations League holders Spain, as well as Belgium and Portugal, who will be tricky opponents.

On Friday, the Lionesses travel to Portugal to get their campaign underway while Spain play Belgium. France welcome Norway and the Netherlands play Germany in what is likely to be a compelling clash.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the action. Read on to get all the details of how you can watch Women's Nations League 2025 live streams, potentially for FREE, with a list of European broadcasters down below.

Watch FREE Women's Nations League live streams in the U.K.

Fans in the U.K. can watch Women's Nations League games for free, with the home nations' matches being aired across BBC/iPlayer and ITV/ITVX. ITV1 will show the first two England games, whilst the BBC will show Wales and Scotland's matches online.

BBC, ITV and their respective streaming services are free to use, but you will need a valid TV license if you want to stream live, or watch any BBC content.

BBC games will also be available to watch free in Ireland.

Unfortunately, other nations' games are not being aired in the U.K., but anyone visiting from those countries may use a VPN to access their home stream.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch Women's Nations League live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN – more details below.

Watch Women's Nations League 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

The Women's Nations League live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch the Women's Nations League live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service showing the game you want to watch and tune in just as you would at home.

Watch Women's Nations League live streams in the U.S.

Despite the fact the the USWNT doesn't feature in this European competition, a number of Women's Nations League 2025 games will have a live stream available in the U.S. The action is spread between Paramount Plus and CBS.

On the first matchday, Spain vs Belgium will be on Paramount Plus and CBS Sports Golazo at 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT, and France vs Norway will be on CBS, kicking off at 3.10 p.m. ET / 12.10 p.m. PT.

If you're a cord-cutter, you can access CBS through some cable alternative providers. The one we recommend for CBS is Fubo, with plans starting at $84.99/month.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have this subscription to these services , you can watch a Women's Nations League live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $7.99/month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch the Women's Nations League in Australia, Canada or New Zealand?

As it's a European competition, the Women's Nations League unfortunately does not seem to be being shown in Canada, Australia or New Zealand. If that changes we will let you know.

European traveling abroad and want to access your usual service? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream your games just like you would at home, even when you're away.

Watch Women's Nations League live streams around the world

The Women's Nations League is being streamed in many countries around the world, in some cases for free. However, most broadcasters tend to only show their own own country's team, sometimes for FREE.

For example, Spain's clashes are available via RTVE and the RTVE Player is FREE in Spain.

Similarly, Italy's matches are available for FREE on Rai Play.

Portugal games will be available for FREE in Portugal thanks to RTP Play.

Across many South American and Caribbean countries, Disney+ is the place to head to for all your Women's Nations League 2025 action.

Traveling abroad and unable to access your usual service? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream the games, as well as other content online, for no matter where you are.

To check what games are being shown in your country, check the broadcaster's listings.

Women's Nations League 2025 Groups

Group A1: Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Scotland

Group A2: France, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland

Group A3: Spain, England, Belgium, Portugal

Group A4: Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Wales

Group B1: Poland, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania

Group B2: Republic of Ireland, Türkiye, Slovenia, Greece

Group B3: Finland, Serbia, Hungary, Belarus

Group B4: Czechia, Ukraine, Croatia, Albania

Group C1: Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Gibraltar

Group C2: Malta, Georgia, Cyprus, Andorra

Group C3: Luxembourg, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group C4: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Lithuania

Group C5: Israel, Bulgaria, Estonia

Group C6: Kosovo, Latvia, North Macedonia

Women's Nations League 2025 schedule

Matchday 1 of 6: Friday, February 21 – round robin first legs

Matchday 2 of 6: Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 26 – round robin first legs

Matchday 3 of 6: Friday, April 4 – round robin first legs

Matchday 4 of 6: Tuesday, April 8 – round robin second legs

Matchday 5 of 6: Friday, May 30 – round robin second legs

Matchday 6 of 6: Tuesday, June 3 – round robin second legs

Semi-finals (two legs): Between October 22 and 28

Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between November 26 and December 2

