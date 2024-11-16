England vs Ireland live stream: How to watch UEFA Nations League 2024 game online from anywhere and on TV

The England vs Ireland live stream is a huge clash in the Nations League 2024 between two old rivals. Here we explain how you can watch England vs Ireland from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Greece vs England live stream, Date, Time, Channels The England vs Ireland live stream takes place on Sunday, November 17.

► Time: 5 p.m. GMT / 12 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 18)

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Both these teams won their matches during the week. The Three Lions defeated Greece 0-3, while the Boys in Green overcame Finland 0-1. It all means that England will go into the final round of fixtures with 12 points and top of Group B2 due to their superior goal difference. A win will therefore see them automatically promoted up to Group A. The Irish cannot overtake Greece, even with a win but would still dearly love a victory at Wembley.

Lee Carsley put out another experimental side on Thursday, his penultimate match as interim manager. This time it paid off, with Ollie Watkins and Curtis Jones both getting on the score sheet. Skipper Harry Kane may well return to the starting lineup for this home fixture. Evan Ferguson scored Ireland’s winner against Finland and will be a challenge to a somewhat underpowered English defence.

Read on to find out how to watch England vs Ireland live streams wherever you are— and potentially for FREE.

How to watch England vs Ireland in the U.K. for FREE

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the U.K., you can watch England vs Ireland for FREE because this Nations League game will be broadcast on ITV1.

That means you can also live stream it for free on ITVX online. It's available on web browsers, smartphone apps and a multitude of streaming devices and games consoles.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the England vs Ireland live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

How to watch England vs Ireland from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch England vs Ireland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view ITV as usual, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to ITVX and enjoy!

How to watch England vs Ireland in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch England vs Ireland on Fubo Sports. The Pro Plan costs $80/month but gives you 100+ channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch England vs Ireland live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Greece vs England in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch England vs Ireland, along with every other Nations League game, on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

DAZN costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying an annual pass for $300. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch England vs Ireland in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The England vs Ireland live stream is on Optus Sport in Australia, which has the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle (as well as all Premier League live streams).

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229, and it's cheaper if you're already an Optus customer.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Greece vs England in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a England vs Ireland live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 5 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide