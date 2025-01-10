Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream: How to watch FA Cup third round online

The Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream features the struggling Shrimps seeking a major upset against the eight-time former winners in a Stamford Bridge battle — you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 12).

• FREE — Tabii (Turkey, U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After planting themselves firmly in the Premier League title race, Chelsea fell back to earth with a bump over the Christmas. The Blues failed to win any of their four festive encounters, with a failure to kill off teams a persistent problem, particularly in the defeat to Fulham and last weekend's draw with Crystal Palace. In both games, Enzo Maresca's side led with 10 minutes remaining. The Italian is likely to shuffle his pack in the FA Cup, meaning Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix are all likely to feature.

Morecambe's financial problems are well documented and survival in League Two this season represents a superb feat for a side that relies on free transfers and loans to compete. In his third spell at the club, boss Derek Adams is adored in this part of Lancashire and the Scot has overseen a recent uptick in form that has delivered two wins in the Shrimps' last three outings to move off the foot of the fourth tier. Jordan Slew got the winner in the last round to beat Bradford 1-0, with winger Ben Tollitt also showing his form this term.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Chelsea vs Morecambe for FREE on Tabii. Tabii is the streaming home of Turkish state broadcaster TRT entertainment, but it is also available to expats across the world, including the U.K. Create an account and you're good to go.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a Tabii account, you can still watch a Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN – find out more in out NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Tabii or another service and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream in Canada

Sportsnet has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada, so that's what you need to watch Chelsea vs Morecambe in the Great White North.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Morecambe game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream in New Zealand

Sky NZ is the home of the FA Cup in New Zealand but Chelsea vs Morecambe hasn't been picked for coverage. You'll be able to access later rounds of the competition via Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

