Celtics vs Spurs live stream — How to watch NBA 2024-25 online without cable

The Celtics vs Spurs live stream sees the strong Boston side face a team who are struggling in the Western Conference. Could the underdogs spring a surprise or is it nailed on for Jayson Tatum's Celtics? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Celtics vs Spurs without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

Celtics vs Spurs live stream, date, time and channels The Celtics vs Spurs live stream takes place Wednesday, February 12.

► Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Thursday) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Thursday)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Though the San Antonio Spurs are not having a great season – they sit 12th in the Western Conference with a 23-28 win-loss rate – they do have a trick up their sleeves: Victor Wembanyama. The Frenchman is one of the most exciting talents in basketball right now, so much so that he's been nicknamed "The Alien". He may be only one player, but he has the potential to really dictate how this game goes.

It's not an easy ask, however, because the Boston Celtics are of course a formidable side. The defending NBA champions have a lot of strength in Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and they're sitting on a 38 wins to 16 losses this season. They're used to big scorelines against even tough opponents, so they're nailed on favorites for this game.

However, we've seen plenty of closes scores and upsets in the NBA before, so nothing is certain, and the Spurs will be hoping Wembanyama can do something special.

Who will come out on top at the TD Garden? Here's everything you need to know to watch Celtics vs Spurs and NBA live streams.

Watch Celtics vs Spurs from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Celtics vs Spurs live stream thanks to the best VPNs (Virtual Private Networks). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Watch Celtics vs Spurs live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Celtics vs Spurs live stream in the NBA is on ESPN nationally. That means it's available over the air with one of the best TV antennas and it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

In Boston, the game will also be on NBC Sports Boston.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at $45.99 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN. You can also opt for Sling Blue if you prefer to watch on NBC in Boston (available in select cities), which also starts at $45.99 per month, or you can combine both plans from $60.99 per month.

Or, for $84.99 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

Want one place that will stream all the games? Then you should go for the NBA League Pass, a dedicated service that carries every game. Prices start at $16.99 a month of $49.99 for the season.

You can get ESPN and loads of other channels on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get a discount on their first month.

How to watch Celtics vs Spurs live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports has the rights to NBA basketball, including Celtics vs Spurs, in the U.K.. It will be shown on TNT Sports 1 on TV and via Discovery Plus.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

NBA in the U.K. is split between TNT and Sky Sports, so if you'd prefer one dedicated streaming services, try the NBA League Pass. Packages start at £16.99/month or £79.99 for the whole season.

How to watch Celtics vs Spurs online in Canada

Sportsnet is the place to go for the Celtics vs Spurs live stream in Canada.

You can watch Sportsnet through your TV package, or stream via Sportsnet+ by either logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. Standalone packages start at $24.99/month ($199.99 for the year) and will give you access to NHL and MLB games as well as select NBA games.

How to watch Celtics vs Spurs live stream in Australia

Aussies will find Celtics vs Spurs live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NBA basketball, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

