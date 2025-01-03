Brighton vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brighton vs Arsenal live stream sees the resurgent Gunners aim to deepen the Seagulls' malaise under the Saturday night lights — and here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling TV or Fubo / Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After a strong start under Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton have failed to win any of their past seven games, as injuries have bitten hard. Joao Pedro was flying when he scored in the reverse fixture, a 1-1 draw in August, but with the Brazilian still getting up to speed after a spell on the sidelines with an ankle knock, Danny Welbeck remains their top scorer despite spending weeks in the treatment room.

It was doom and gloom for Arsenal a few weeks ago, but Bukayo Saka's injury has forced a change of tack that's brought the best out of Gabriel Jesus in particular. He's scored six in four since Saka went down, having netted just once in 20 previously, and 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri has looked perfectly at home on the right flank. Kai Havertz, who was rested for the 3-1 victory over Brentford, has found the target in each of his past four league games against Brighton.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch your chosen Brighton vs Arsenal live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

NordVPN is our top-rated VPN service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Brighton vs Arsenal as you would at home.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Arsenal live stream on NBC, which comes with most cable TV packages (check local listings to see if it's available in your market) and can often be viewed with the best TV antennas.

Alternatively, NBC is in the channel line-ups of a good few services for cord-cutters. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

NBC is available through Sling TV (from $50.99/month, half price for first month) and Fubo (from $79.99/month with 7-day free trial).

Peacock streaming service also offers coverage. Subscriptions start from $7.99/month or $13.99/month ad-free.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access your services as if you're back home.

Sling TV's Blue package includes NBC in select regions, starting from $50.99/month.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial and includes NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Brighton vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. at 5:30 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Sky Sports is available through Sky TV packages or Now Sports memberships from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Brighton vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan costs CA$29.99/month.

Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, and Sports Annual plan costs CA$279.99.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual service can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Arsenal game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus Sport costs $24.99/month or $229 annually.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 6:30 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

