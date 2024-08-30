Brentford vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Southampton live stream will see the newly-promoted look for their first Premier League win of the season when they travel to face the Bees — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs Southampton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brentford vs Southampton live stream takes place on Saturday, August 30.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Brentford are enjoying a respectable start to the season, an opening weekend win over Crystal Palace was a good result considering the Eagles have been tipped as a dark horse for European qualification this season. There was no shame in Sunday’s defeat at Anfield, plenty of teams will leave the famous stadium without any points this season, and a midweek Carabao Cup win over Colchester got the Bees buzzing. Now the arrival of a winless Southampton is a great opportunity to keep the wins coming.

Southampton will consider themselves unlucky to have zero points on the board, but failure to even get a draw against a Newcastle team that played with 10 men for more than an hour was poor, and the newly-promoted team looked lacking in quality against a Nottm Forest side also expected to battle against the drop. If Russell Martin’s side are to prove themselves up to Premier League standard they need to improve rapidly or it’ll be a swift return to the Championship.

The Brentford vs Southampton live stream should be an entertaining game as both sides battle for all three points, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch online down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Brentford vs Southampton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Brentford vs Southampton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Brentford vs Southampton and watch the game.

Watch Brentford vs Southampton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Brentford vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brentford vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Brentford vs Southampton in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Southampton live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

Watch Brentford vs Southampton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Southampton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Brentford vs Southampton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Southampton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Brentford vs Southampton in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Brentford vs Southampton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide