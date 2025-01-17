Brentford vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Saturday's Brentford vs Liverpool live stream will be a fascinating contest as the Premier League leaders visit a side aiming to recapture their formidable home form — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Brentford vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Saturday, January 18.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday) • FREE — Watch on Idman TV (Azerbaijan)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try try Surfshark 100% risk free

Brentford came back from 2-0 down to draw with Man City last time out, with Christian Norgaard heading the equaliser in the first minute of added time to rescue a point. It was a result that prevented the Bees from losing four home games in a row, having gone 10 unbeaten at the Gtech until early December. In truth they had enough chances to win it, but it was the kind of performance that should give Thomas Frank's side the confidence to go toe-to-toe with the league leaders here today.

Liverpool come into this game after back-to-back Premier League draws – Arne Slot's longest run in the competition without a win. They were held last time out by high-flying Nottm Forest at the City Ground, with Mats Sels putting in a heroic performance between the posts for the home side, but the Reds have an excellent record against the Bees, winning five of their seven Premier League meetings so far (including the last four in a row).

Can you watch Brentford vs Liverpool for free?

Yes – in Azerbaijan. State TV channel Idman TV provides free (geo-restricted) streams of a handful of Premier League games – including Brentford vs Liverpool. No sign up or password needed.

Azerbaijani abroad? Use Surfshark to unblock your usual Azerbaijani streaming service when away from home. Details below.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Brentford vs Liverpool live thanks to the benefits of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your laptop, phone or tablet to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Surfshark is an excellent and good value option.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is a very good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Brentford vs Liverpool and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can still watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream on the platform by using a VPN such as Surfshark.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.. That's because games that kick-off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from elsewhere can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend Surfshark.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split two ways in the U.K. between Sky Sport and TNT Sports for the rest of this season's games.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beIN Sports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay CAN$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as Surfshark to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Surfshark to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Brentford vs Liverpool live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 4.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as Surfshark.

