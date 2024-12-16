Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream has the ingredients to be another excruciating affair for Hammers fans. Julen Lopetegui has clung onto his job for now, but his dysfunctional defense could be brutally exposed by Andoni Iraola's press — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream, date, time, channels The Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream takes place on Monday, December 16.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network (via Sling TV or Fubo)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

If there's a central defensive pairing that could benefit from some time out of the team it's Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos. The partnership has been nothing short of disastrous, but Lopetegui has fallen out with highly-rated Jean-Clair Todibo, and hasn't given Kaelan Casey a single minute of action all season.

Enter: Evanilson. Bournemouth's Duracell bunny of a forward hasn't been prolific, but he spreads panic amongst backlines with his relentless running, carving out opportunities for Justin Kluivert. While Antoine Semenyo has gone a little quiet of late, Dango Ouattara has come to the fore, and this has the potential to get ugly from a West Ham perspective.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch a Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Bournemouth vs West Ham and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Bournemouth vs West Ham live streams on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. at 8 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beIN Sports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT on Tuesday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

