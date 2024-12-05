Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online, TV broadcasters, free trial

The Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream may be an encounter between the teams in 13th and 7th, but the Cherries' swarming press might just swing the odds firmly in their favor against Spurs — here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Thursday, December 5.

► Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3.15 p.m. ET / 12.15 p.m. PT / 7.15 a.m. AEDT (Friday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Spurs' last-gasp swoop for Dominic Solanke on the eve of the season briefly threatened to derail Bournemouth's campaign, but Andoni Iraola has landed a gem in Evanilson. The Brazilian is yet to replace his predecessor's goal rate, but as his unprecedented hat-trick of penalties attest, his speed and work rate make him an absolute nightmare for defenders — and this Spurs backline is a jittery bunch.

If it wasn't for Fraser Forster, Fulham would have racked up a cricket score against Tottenham at the weekend. They were sliced apart at will, while up front Son Heung-min was more hindrance than help, slowing down several promising breaks.

With Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison running hot and cold, the one man Ange Postecoglou can rely on is Brennan Johnson, who's now into double figures for the season. Whisper it, but Timo Werner is growing in stature too.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top in this tantalising fixture, and make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live thanks to the benefits of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your laptop, phone or tablet to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Bournemouth vs Tottenham and watch the game.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month (reduced to $49.99 for your first month), but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can still watch a Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN for outside the U.S. such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this Premier League game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream is one of 20 Premier League games that are exclusive to Amazon Prime Video this season – all of the games from the current matchday, plus Boxing Day fixtures. Kick-off at Dean Court is at 8:15 p.m. GMT on Thursday.

Prime Video is available as part of an Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year. You can also get Prime Video on its own, without the Prime delivery perks, for £5.99 per month.

If you're a new Prime subscriber, you can get a free 30-day trial, which means you could watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream for free.

If you're traveling outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in Canada can watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which works out to CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians away from home who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in New Zealand can access the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 1. Kick-off is at 9.15 a.m. NZDT on Friday morning.

Traveling away from home? You can still follow the game on your usual service by using one of the best VPN services for streaming, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide