Bournemouth vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs Man City live stream is yet another potential banana skin for the reigning champions. They need to claim all three points to keep up the pressure at the top of the table — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

The Bournemouth vs Man City live stream takes place on Saturday, November 2.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free



The Cherries have got some impressive results on the board already. They beat Arsenal 2-0 at home before claiming a 1-1 draw at Villa Park. ​​Andoni Iraola has his side playing attractive football going forward, but they give away a few too many goals at the back, something we know that City’s forward line will be able to exploit.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, managed to get by struggling Southampton thanks to an Erling Haaland strike. Pep Guardiola’s men have not been at their sparkling best recently, and they do seem to be giving their opponents more chances than we are used to. However, they have shown plenty of resilience and go into the weekend top of the table.

This is going to be another tricky test for the side looking to defend their title once again — make sure you don't miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Man City from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Man City live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. We believe it's the best on the market — find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Bournemouth vs Man City and watch the game.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Man City in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

You can watch Peacock on most smart devices including Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV games consoles and smart TVs. There are Peacock apps for most platforms including Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. You can also watch Peacock using your web browser on laptops and other devices.

In addition to showing Bournemouth vs Man City and other selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us". Prices start at $7.99/month. You can cancel at any time.

Can you watch Bournemouth vs Man City in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season, spread over two complete rounds of matches in December.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Man City in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Man City in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Man City in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

More from Tom's Guide