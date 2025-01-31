Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream could be one of the most entertaining encounters of the weekend in the Premier League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Saturday, February 1.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

A trip to Bournemouth has not been seen as a particularly tricky fixture historically, but right now this is one of the toughest assignments in the EPL. Liverpool can take nothing for granted when they head to the Vitality Stadium this weekend, despite the fact their opponents are without numerous players due to injury.

Liverpool have still only lost one league game this term, so they will not be easily beaten. They have not kept many clean sheets of late, but the Reds are the division's top scorers and they possess abundant firepower.

Bournemouth will not make life easy for the league leaders, though. Their players will press high and hard, aiming to disrupt Liverpool's build-up and force turnovers in dangerous areas. Goals are on the cards in this one.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

NordVPN is a VPN service with over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to any of the services listed below that's showing Bournemouth vs Liverpool and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $45.99/month (up to half price for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $84.99/month, though gives you 200+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $45.99/month (up to 50% off your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K. as this is a 3 p.m. Saturday kick-off and they're blacked out from coverage to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video had 20 games.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. The game will also be shown on Sky Sport 2.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

