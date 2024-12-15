Bills vs Lions live stream: How to watch NFL game online

Sunday's Bills vs Lions live stream promises drama in a match-up between two of the NFL's most powerful teams, and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Bills vs Lions live stream date, time and channels The Bills vs Lions live stream takes place on Sunday, December 15.

► Time: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 8:25 a.m. AEST (Dec. 16)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 12-1 Detroit Lions host the 10-3 Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in what many pundits call the 'Game of the Season.'

Both clubs have their eyes fixed on the ultimate prize, but both understand that they must defeat the other top teams in the NFL to reach the pinnacle.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Lions quarterback Jared Goff are in the MVP race. Both signal-callers are enjoying tremendous campaigns. And both are acutely aware of the stakes in this game.

The Bills are trying to chase down the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC's number one seed, while the Lions are desperately trying to hold onto the top seed in the NFC.

With other superstars like Amari Cooper and Amon Ra-St Brown, James Cook, and Jahmyr Gibbs on show, this game has the ingredients to thrill fans. Add all that and put them on stage in the middle of a bouncing Ford Field, and this could be an all-time classic.

How to watch Bills vs Lions from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in Australia. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus and watch the Bills vs Lions live stream.

How to watch Bills vs Lions in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Bills vs Lions live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services and plans start at $79.99 a month, with $30 off your first month at the moment.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which offers an NFL on CBS live feed. It usually costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 including the Showtime content and no commercials.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and a top pick for watching 2024/25 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like "Survivor", "Ghosts" and "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923".

How to watch Bills vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Bills vs Lions game is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports NFL. It will be available as a replay on DAZN's NFL Game Pass platform from midweek.

There is currently an offer for Sky Sports alongside Sky Stream and Sky Glass. The offer provides access to Sky Sports for £20 a month on an 18-month contract.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual services from abroad.

How to watch Bills vs Lions live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Bills vs Lions live stream, along with every game of the season, will be shown by DAZN via the NFL Game Pass in Australia.

A subscription usually costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

However, the Bills vs Lions game will also stream free on 7plus. You can sign up to 7plus here.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions or free services from anywhere.

How to watch Bills vs Lions live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN will live stream Bills vs Lions, along with every game of the NFL season, in Canada.

A monthly DAZN subscription usually costs CA$34.99/month.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to watch the game on their usual subscription can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's back home.

Can I watch Bills vs Lions live stream for free? There are some free-to-air options broadcasting Bills vs Lions. Paramount Plus, which is showing the game in the U.S., does offer a free trial, meaning you could sign up, watch the game, and decide not to continue with a paid subscription if you feel it's not right for you. In Australia, the game is available for free on 7plus. If you're not at home in Australia but don't want to pay, you could use a streaming VPN like NordVPN to access your home services.

