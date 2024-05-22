Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Europa League final online

The Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream is a Europa League final that has all the hallmarks of a classic. Seeking to end a 61-year major trophy drought, La Dea are in their first European showpiece, while Die Werkself are still unbeaten in 2023/24 and chasing history — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Atalanta have already secured Champions League football next season, but the Europa League final is about much more than qualification to the continent's biggest tournament next term. La Dea haven't lifted a major trophy since the Coppa Italia in 1963 and failed to end that final hex with a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the final of the same tournament a week ago. Gian Piero Gasperini's attacking side have knocked out Sporting, Liverpool and Marseille en route to Dublin and much will depend on Gianluca Scamacca and midfielder Teun Koopmeiners if they're to cause the upset.

Bayer Leverkusen are chasing history. Die Werkself are now 51 games unbeaten in 2023/24 and just two matches from securing a so-called 'Invincible Treble'. Xabi Alonso's bright young side wrapped up the Bundesliga at the weekend with a 2-1 defeat of Augsburg and now have the Europa League and German Cup finals to come. Two-nil down with eight minutes to go of the semi-final second leg against Roma, Leverkusen somehow snatched a draw to remain unbeaten. With Florian Wirtz the creative genius and Victor Boniface top scorer, Alonso has built a fearsome side.

Read on for where to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams. Plus, don’t miss a single moment of the denouement to the European soccer season by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams guide.

Watch Atalanta vs Bayern Leverkusen for free

U.K. fans can watch a free live stream of Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen via Discovery Plus. New to the platform? Just register online.

Irish fans can watch an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen free live stream on Virgin Media Player and Virgin Media Two.

In Austria, the game is free on Servus TV.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use Discovery Plus, Virgin Media Player or Servus TV from abroad. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, you'll want to get a VPN (we recommend NordVPN for price and performance). Details below...

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Ireland, and want to view your usual Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Virgin Media Player or another service and watch the game.

Watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day free trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before. The game will also be shown on CBS.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream in the U.K. as it's the exclusive home of the Europa League final in the country.

Remember, there's a free option to watch all the action unfold (check out our section just above) but what if you want all the bells and whistles that come with a proper paid subscription?

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're away from the U.K. right now, you can still watch an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen in Canada

Canadians can watch an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen in Australia

Aussies can watch the Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Away from Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day free trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.