Aston Villa vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Aston Villa vs Everton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Aston Villa vs Everton live stream takes place on Saturday, Sept. 14.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. AEST (Sep. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Villa have taken six points from nine on offer after beating West Ham and Leicester away, either side of a home defeat to Arsenal. Unai Emery’s side had chances against the Gunners and will expect to create plenty against struggling Everton. However, they will have to cope without the injured Matty Cash, Leon Bailey and Boubacar Kamara.

It’s been a nightmare start for Everton who have lost all three league games, conceding 10 goals in the process. The Toffees relied on a tight defence to stay up last season but individual errors have cost them dear in the new campaign. They’ll need to be far more disciplined at Villa Park or else manager Sean Dyche could find his position under threat.

Tune in, and make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Aston Villa vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

Watch Aston Villa vs Everton in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an Aston Villa vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Everton live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Watch Aston Villa vs Everton in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Aston Villa vs Everton live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Aston Villa vs Everton live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

Watch Aston Villa vs Everton in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to tap into their usual stream.

Watch Aston Villa vs Everton in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Everton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Aston Villa vs Everton in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Aston Villa vs Everton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of NZ$29.99/week, NZ$49.99/month or NZ$499.99/year.

Those who want to watch on TV should tune in to Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.

