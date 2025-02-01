Arsenal vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Arsenal vs Man City live stream will see two Premier League heavyweights go head-to-head in a crunch clash for both sides — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Arsenal vs Man City live stream takes place Sunday, 2 February.

► Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3.30 a.m. AEDT (Mon.)

• FREE — Watch on Idman TV (Azerbaijan)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Much has changed since this pair last met in September. That clash at the Eithad Stadium was fiery and controversial, as Man City snatched a late equalizer against 10-man Arsenal to draw 2-2. Back then it looked like a battle between the two leading title contenders.

Things have not turned out that way. Man City are already out of the race, while Arsenal are up against it in their bid to reel in leaders Liverpool. Yet this is still a huge game between two of the biggest clubs in the division, between whom there has been some bad blood of late.

Man City have returned to form in recent weeks, although they are still giving up a huge number of chances. Arsenal have been grinding out results lately, with their performances featuring more substance than style. This is an intriguing fixture that could go either way.

Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Man City live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

Can you watch Arsenal vs Man City for free?

Yes – in Azerbaijan. State TV channel Idman TV provides free (geo-restricted) streams of a handful of Premier League games – including Arsenal vs Man City. No sign up or password needed.

Azerbaijani abroad? Use NordVPN (save 70%) to unblock your usual Azerbaijani streaming service when away from home. Details below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Arsenal vs Man City live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Not sure which is right for you? Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Arsenal vs Man City as you would at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream on the Peacock streaming service.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Arsenal vs Man City live stream in the U.K. at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon local time. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day, or £34.99/month.

If you're not currently in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Arsenal vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access services as if you were at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month with $5 off your first month, or upgrade to premium for $42.99/month if you want to watch in 4K.

Canadians travelling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. An Optus subscription costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Arsenal vs Man City live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 5:30 a.m. NZDT on Monday morning.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

