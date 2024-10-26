Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream is comfortably the pick of this weekend’s Premier League matches, as third host first in an encounter that will have a significant bearing on title race — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Sunday Oct 27.

► Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Arsenal's labored 1-0 defeat of Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League didn't do much to dispel doubters after last weekend's Premier League loss at Bournemouth, their first of the season. With William Saliba suspended and Riccardo Calafiori now injured, there are defensive question marks for Mikel Arteta to answer, though talismanic forward Bukayo Saka is nearing a return to fitness. The Gunners ran out 3-1 winners last term and need to channel that confidence again.

Liverpool's fine start to life under Arne Slot continues apace. The Reds may have been a little fortunate to beat Chelsea last weekend, but getting the win regardless of performance is the sign of a title-winning side. With 11 wins in 12 games in all competitions this season, their new Dutch coach has adapted Jurgen Klopp's manic press into something more controlled, with even the chaotic Darwin Nunez on target in midweek against RB Leipzig. Expect Luis Diaz to return for this one, though.

Tune in to find out if Arsenal can get back to winning ways. Or will Liverpool extend their lead at the Premier League's summit? Tune in to find out and make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Arsenal vs Liverpool and watch the game.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the United Kingdom, you can still follow your usual Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 3 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide