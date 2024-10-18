Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Spurs vs West Ham live stream sees both sides heading to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the full belief that they can end Saturday with a vital three points — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After enjoying five straight wins in all competitions, Spurs were brought down to Earth with a bump before the international break, blowing a two goal lead to lose 3-2 at Brighton. Manager Ange Postecoglou has shrugged off the blip in his usual style, but will be desperate to welcome back Son Heung-min and Richarlison in a bid to return to winning ways.

West Ham had a polar opposite last game, heading into the break in style with a dominant 4-1 win over Ipswich. A lot of high hopes came with Julen Lopetegui's appointment in the summer and his stuttering start has made some Hammers rather nervous. A big win up the road in Tottenham will move the East Londoners into the top half of the table and help quell the anxiety in the stands.

Games between these two are invariably entertaining and near impossible to predict. So read on to find out how to watch Spurs vs West Ham live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Spurs vs West Ham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

NordVPN is outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Tottenham vs West Ham as normal.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Spurs vs West Ham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're not bothered about watching the match live as it goes out, a Spurs vs West Ham stream will go out on Peacock TV the following day.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Spurs vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers get their first month for half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham in the U.K.

Being Saturday's 12:30 p.m. kick-off, TNT Sports hosts the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream in the U.K.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access buy subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Tottenham vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Spurs vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Spurs vs West Ham live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 12:30 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

