Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 live streams: How to watch the classic Italian stage race

The 59th Tirreno-Adriatico starts Monday March 4th crossing the Apennine mountains to link the seas either side of Italy’s boot. Covering 945km with a time trial and two summit finishes, it will test the stage race credentials of all taking part not least those gearing up for bigger challenges such as the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia later in the year.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 live streams from anywhere.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates The Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 live streams take place between Monday March 4 and Sunday March 10.

► Start time: Start times vary each day

• FREE STREAMS — Sporza (Belgium) / Rai (Italy)

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

Travelling west to east, linking the Tirreno and Adriatico across the spine of Italy, this seven-day stage race runs concurrently with Paris-Nice and although some detractors say this spreads the peloton too thin, on the other hand it allows the big stars the chance to avoid each other as they build their form.

Starting in the resort of Lido de Camaiore, this year’s race kicks off with the traditional short time trial along the pan flat seafront where the locals will be hoping Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) can grab the first leader’s jersey. Leaving Camaiore the race begins its passage eastwards with a flat sprint stage followed by a brace of lumpy stages before entering higher territory in the Appennines. Stages five and six both feature summit finishes with the later up Monte Petrano, a 10.1km, 8.1% climb destined to decide the winner, if it’s not already in the bag by then.

The overwhelming favourite to take victory is the two time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike). After his total domination of O Gran Camiño where he comfortably won all three stages it will take some effort to beat him but lining up for the challenge will be Adam Yates and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl - Trek) and testing his stage race capabilities, Thomas Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers).

Coverage of stage one begins at 2:10 p.m. (GMT) on Monday March 4. Read on to see how you can catch the action wherever you live.

(Image credit: Tirreno-Adriatico)

FREE Tirreno-Adriatico live streams

If you live in Belgium or Italy then you can look forward to a FREE Tirreno-Adriatico live stream in 2024.

Belgium's Sporza and Italy's Rai are set to serve up free streams of this seven day UCI World Tour event.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Tirreno-Adriatico coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

How to watch 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of Tirreno-Adriatico will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 stages

Stage 1 | Monday, March 4 | Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore 10km (ITT)

Stage 2 | Tuesday, March 5 | Camaiore - Follonica 198km

Stage 3 | Wednesday, March 6 | Volterra - Gualdo Tadino 220km

Stage 4 | Thursday, March 7 | Arrone - Giulianova 207km

Stage 5 | Friday, March 8 | Torricella Sicura - Valle Castellana 146km

Stage 6 | Saturday, March 9 | Sassoferrato - Cagli (Monte Petrano) 180km

Stage 7 | Sunday, March 10 | San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 154km