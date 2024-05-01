Watch Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams from anywhere
Can Tadej Pogačar take his first grand tour win since 2021?
The 107th Giro d’Italia starts in Turin and finishes 21 stages later in the eternal city, Rome. Covering 3,400km and climbing 44,650m the race will cross the Apennines, the Alps and the Dolomites along the way. With six summit finishes and mountains, such as the Monte Grappa and the almighty Stelvio Pass, the route is a daunting prospect for all who line up.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
Without his arch nemesis, Jonas Vineguarrd, or last year’s winner, Primož Roglič, the overwhelming, almost nailed on favourite for this year’s race is the phenomenal Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). Although he’s not won a grand tour since 2021’s Tour de France, such is his form this season that many commentators believe he will simply win the race at a canter.
Grand tours, however, are not won at a canter, they are full of pitfalls and surprises. They are arduous beyond common reason and as unpredictable as particles in an atomic collider. So, to tame and win a grand tour takes skill, ability and in no small part good fortune to avoid crashes, illness and a loss of form.
Lining up in the hope that Pogacar won’t have everything his own way are a host of stellar challengers such as Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R), Cian Uijtdebroeks and Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe), Luke Plapp (Jayco-Visma) and the veterans Romain Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).
These riders all come with strong teams but none stronger than that of Pogačar who, instead of workers, has a team of 5-star generals with the likes of Rui Oliveira, Rafal Majka, Domen Noval and Felix Grossschartner backing him up.
With Sprinters such as Fabio Jakobsen (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), attacking riders like Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) and Christophe Laporte (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) and a few of the best time trialists, including Fillipo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), there are stars waiting to shine on every stage as the most magical of the three grand Tours takes its annual tour round Bella Italia.
Read on for where to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 cycling action live, wherever you are in the world.
FREE Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams
If you live in Australia, Italy or Belgium then you can look forward to a FREE Giro d'Italia live stream in 2024.
Australia’s SBS is set to serve up free streams of the first grand tour of 2024 as is Italy's Rai and Belgium's RTBF.
But what if you’re based in any of these countries but aren’t at home to catch that free Giro d'Italia coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?
Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams around the world
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the Giro d'Italia 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action
How to watch 2024 Giro d'Italia live streams in the U.S.
The 2024 Giro d'Italia will be aired by Max in the USA. A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $200 per year for the 'Ultimate' package, which includes additional devices and 4k resolution where available.
In addition to that, you'll need to pay for the B/R Sports add-on, which costs an extra $10 per month – although it's worth noting that Max is offering the B/R Sports add-on for free for a limited time.
And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams in the U.K.
Live coverage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.
A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.
A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams in Canada
Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.
Giro d'Italia 2024 stages
With the 6km Colle Maddalena coming just 30km from the finish line of Stage 1, there are some who are predicting this could be the most decisive climb of the race. If Pogacar decides to go solo and grab the Magnolia Rosa he could simply just defend it all the way to Rome. Although plausible, this is, however, unlikely. He is more likely to wait for Stage 2 with the first summit finish of the race at the legendary Santuario di Oropa. This is a climb all the greats would love to win on to emulate the idolised Marco Pantani so expect the race to get a proper shake up here.
After two tough opening days, the race then calms down for three standard flat stages into Fossani, Andora and Lucca so expect long breaks, controlled races and pulsating sprint finishes. To liven things back up there will be 11.6km of the famous Strade Bianche on Stage 6, with the Tuscan gravel roads set to add some chaos into the mix together with a short uphill finish into Rapolano Terme.
The following day there will be more chances to shake up the general classification in the long 37.2km time trial with the final seven all uphill. Stage 8 and we hit some real mountains with the race crossing the Appenines for summit finish number two, the 14.6km climb to Prati di Tivo which is followed the next day by a sprint stage so the GC riders can take a back-seat.
After the first rest day, the race resumes with a bang and summit finish number three: the 17.9km climb to Bocca della Selva at the end of Stage 10 but then settles down once more as tracing the eastern coast there are three gentle stages including Stage 13 which is 180km with little more than 100m of elevation.
Stage 14 sees the race enter its decisive stage with the second time trial: a flat out 31km test before the mountains arrive with a vengeance the following day. Stage 15 packs in four giant peaks including the evil pass del Mortirolo. Then things get even worse the next day as the race crosses the Passo di Stelvio (from the easy side) before finishing with a double whammy of the Passo Pinei and Monte Pana. Arriving in the heart of the magical Dolomites, Stage 17 crosses four giant peaks and the penultimate summit finish up the pass del Brocon to end a hectic four days.
Stage 18 and 19 will be for the sprinters and chancers as the overall contenders rest up before the finale, the twin ascents of the legendary Monte Grappa on Stage 20. This will seal the over all winner, if it hasn’t already been decided before the processional stage through Rome on the final day.
Stage 1 | Saturday May 4, Venaria Reale - Torino, 140km
Stage 2 | Sunday May 5, San Francesco al Campo - Santuario di Oropa, 161km
Stage 3 | Monday May 6, Novara - Fossano, 166km
Stage 4 | Tuesday May 7, Acqui Terme - Andora, 190km
Stage 5 | Wednesday May 8, Genova - Lucca 178km
Stage 6 | Thursday May 9, Torre del Lago Puccini - Rapolano Terme, 180km
Stage 7 | Friday May 10, Foligno - Perugia (TT), 40.6km
Stage 8 | Saturday May 11, Spoleto - Prati di Tivo, 152km
Stage 9 | Sunday May 12, Avezzano - Napoli, 214km
Stage 10 | Tuesday May 14, Pompei - Cusano Mutri, 142km, 13:05 - 17:15
Stage 11 | Wednesday May 15, Foiano di Val Fortore - Francavilla al Mare, 207km,
Stage 12 | Thursday May 16, Martinsicuro - Fano 193km
Stage 13 | Friday May 17, Riccione - Cento 179km
Stage 14 | Saturday May 18, Castiglione delle Stiviere - Desenzano del Garda (TT), 31.2km
Stage 15 | Sunday May 19, Manerba del Garda - Livigno, 222km
Stage 16 | Tuesday May 21, Livigno - Santa Cristina Valgardena, 202km
Stage 17 | Wednesday May 22, Selva di Val Gardena - Passo del Brocon, 159km
Stage 18 | Thursday May 23, Fiera di Primiero - Padova, 178km
Stage 19 | Friday May 24, Mortegliano - Sappada, 157km
Stage 20 | Saturday May 25, Alpago - Bassano del Grappa, 184km
Stage 21 | Sunday May 26, Roma - Roma, 125km
Giro d'Italia 2024 start list
INEOS Grenadiers (WT)
1 THOMAS Geraint
2 ARENSMAN Thymen
3 FOSS Tobias
4 GANNA Filippo
5 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
6 SHEFFIELD Magnus
7 SWIFT Ben
8 SWIFT Connor
Alpecin - Deceuninck (WT)
11 GROVES Kaden
12 BAYER Tobias
13 CONCI Nicola
14 HERMANS Quinten
15 JANSSENS Jimmy
16 KIELICH Timo
17 PLANCKAERT Edward
18 VAN DEN BOSSCHE Fabio
Arkéa - B&B Hotels (WT)
21 BIERMANS Jenthe
22 BARRÉ Louis
23 COSTIOU Ewen
24 DEKKER David
25 GRONDIN Donavan
26 RIES Michel
27 RIOU Alan
28 VERRE Alessandro
Astana Qazaqstan Team (WT)
31VELASCO Simone
32BALLERINI Davide
33 CHARMIG Anthon
34 FORTUNATO Lorenzo
35 KANTER Max
36 MULUBRHAN Henok
37 PRONSKIY Vadim
38 SCARONI Christian
BORA - hansgrohe (WT)
41 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
42 ALEOTTI Giovanni
43 KOCH Jonas
44 LIPOWITZ Florian
45 MULLEN Ryan
46 SCHACHMANN Maximilian
47 VAN POPPEL Danny
48 WELSFORD Sam
Cofidis (WT)
51 OLDANI Stefano
52 ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
53 DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas
54 ELISSONDE Kenny
55 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
56 GESCHKE Simon
57 THOMAS Benjamin
58 WOOD Harrison
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team (WT)
61 O’CONNOR Ben
62 BAUDIN Alex
63 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
64 PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
65 TOUZÉ Damien
66 TRONCHON Bastien
67 VENDRAME Andrea
68 WARBASSE Larry
EF Education - EasyPost (WT)
71 CARTHY Hugh
72 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
73 DE BOD Stefan
74 AMADOR Andrey
75 CARR Simon
76 CHAVES Esteban
77 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
78 STEINHAUSER Georg
Groupama - FDJ (WT)
81PITHIE Laurence
82 ASKEY Lewis
83 BARTHE Cyril
84 DAVY Clément
85 GERMANI Lorenzo
86 LE GAC Olivier
87 LIENHARD Fabian
88 PALENI Enzo
Intermarché - Wanty (WT)
91 GIRMAY Biniam
92 CALMEJANE Lilian
93 COLLEONI Kevin
94 MIHKELS Madis
95 PETILLI Simone
96 PETIT Adrien
97 SMITH Dion
98 VAN SINTMAARTENSDIJK Roel
Israel - Premier Tech (PRT)
101 WOODS Michael
102 CLARKE Simon
103 FRIGO Marco
104 HOFSTETTER Hugo
105 PICKRELL Riley
106 RAISBERG Nadav
107 SCHULTZ Nick
109 VERNON Ethan
Lidl - Trek (WT)
111 MILAN Jonathan
112 BAGIOLI Andrea
113 CONSONNI Simone
114 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
115 HOOLE Daan
116 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
117 STUYVEN Jasper
118 THEUNS Edward
Movistar Team (WT)
121 QUINTANA Nairo
122 GUERREIRO Ruben
123 BARTA Will
124 CIMOLAI Davide
125 GAVIRIA Fernando
126 MILESI Lorenzo
127 RUBIO Einer
128 SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
Soudal Quick-Step (WT)
131ALAPHILIPPE Julian
132 ČERNÝ Josef
133 HIRT Jan
134 LAMPERTI Luke
135 MERLIER Tim
136 SERRY Pieter
137 VAN LERBERGHE Bert
138 VANSEVENANT Mauri
Team dsm-firmenich PostNL (WT)
141 BARDET Romain
142 ANDRESEN Tobias Lund
143 HAMILTON Chris
144 JAKOBSEN Fabio
145 POOLE Max
147 VAN DEN BERG Julius
148 VERMAERKE Kevin
Team Jayco AlUla (WT)
151 DE MARCHI Alessandro
152 DUNBAR Eddie
153 EWAN Caleb
154 HEPBURN Michael
155 MEZGEC Luka
156 PLAPP Luke
157 WALSCHEID Max
158 ZANA Filippo
Team Polti Kometa (PRT)
161 FABBRO Matteo
162 BAIS Davide
163 BAIS Mattia
164 LONARDI Giovanni
165 MAESTRI Mirco
166 PIETROBON Andrea
167 PIGANZOLI Davide
168 RESTREPO Jhonatan
Team Visma | Lease a Bike (WT)
171 LAPORTE Christophe
172 AFFINI Edoardo
173 BOUWMAN Koen
174 GESINK Robert
175 KOOIJ Olav
176 TRATNIK Jan
177 UIJTDEBROEKS Cian
178 VALTER Attila
Tudor Pro Cycling Team (PRT)
181 TRENTIN Matteo
182 DAINESE Alberto
183 FROIDEVAUX Robin
184 KAMP Alexander
185 KRIEGER Alexander
186 MAYRHOFER Marius
187 STORER Michael
188 STORK Florian
UAE Team Emirates (WT)
191 POGAČAR Tadej
192 OLIVEIRA Rui
193 BJERG Mikkel
194 GROßSCHARTNER Felix
195 LAENGEN Vegard Stake
196 MAJKA Rafał
197 MOLANO Juan Sebastián
198 NOVAK Domen
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè (PRT)
201POZZOVIVO Domenico
202 COVILI Luca
203 FIORELLI Filippo
204 MARCELLUSI Martin
205 MARTINELLI Alessio
206 PELLIZZARI Giulio
207 TONELLI Alessandro
208 ZANONCELLO Enrico
Bahrain - Victorious (WT)
211 TIBERI Antonio
212 KEPPLINGER Rainer
213 BAUHAUS Phil
214 CARUSO Damiano
215 PASQUALON Andrea
216 POELS Wout
217 SÜTTERLIN Jasha
218 TRÆEN Torstein
Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.