Watch Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams from anywhere

The 107th Giro d’Italia starts in Turin and finishes 21 stages later in the eternal city, Rome. Covering 3,400km and climbing 44,650m the race will cross the Apennines, the Alps and the Dolomites along the way. With six summit finishes and mountains, such as the Monte Grappa and the almighty Stelvio Pass, the route is a daunting prospect for all who line up.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams take place between Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 26. Start times vary.

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on SBS (Australia) RAIplay (Italy) RTBF (Belgium)

• U.S. — Watch on MAX

• Canada — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN

Without his arch nemesis, Jonas Vineguarrd, or last year’s winner, Primož Roglič, the overwhelming, almost nailed on favourite for this year’s race is the phenomenal Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). Although he’s not won a grand tour since 2021’s Tour de France, such is his form this season that many commentators believe he will simply win the race at a canter.

Grand tours, however, are not won at a canter, they are full of pitfalls and surprises. They are arduous beyond common reason and as unpredictable as particles in an atomic collider. So, to tame and win a grand tour takes skill, ability and in no small part good fortune to avoid crashes, illness and a loss of form.

Lining up in the hope that Pogacar won’t have everything his own way are a host of stellar challengers such as Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R), Cian Uijtdebroeks and Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe), Luke Plapp (Jayco-Visma) and the veterans Romain Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

These riders all come with strong teams but none stronger than that of Pogačar who, instead of workers, has a team of 5-star generals with the likes of Rui Oliveira, Rafal Majka, Domen Noval and Felix Grossschartner backing him up.

With Sprinters such as Fabio Jakobsen (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), attacking riders like Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) and Christophe Laporte (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) and a few of the best time trialists, including Fillipo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), there are stars waiting to shine on every stage as the most magical of the three grand Tours takes its annual tour round Bella Italia.

Read on for where to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 cycling action live, wherever you are in the world.

FREE Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams

If you live in Australia, Italy or Belgium then you can look forward to a FREE Giro d'Italia live stream in 2024.

Australia’s SBS is set to serve up free streams of the first grand tour of 2024 as is Italy's Rai and Belgium's RTBF.

But what if you’re based in any of these countries but aren’t at home to catch that free Giro d'Italia coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Giro d'Italia 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action

How to watch 2024 Giro d'Italia live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 Giro d'Italia will be aired by Max in the USA. A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $200 per year for the 'Ultimate' package, which includes additional devices and 4k resolution where available.

In addition to that, you'll need to pay for the B/R Sports add-on, which costs an extra $10 per month – although it's worth noting that Max is offering the B/R Sports add-on for free for a limited time.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Giro d'Italia 2024 stages

With the 6km Colle Maddalena coming just 30km from the finish line of Stage 1, there are some who are predicting this could be the most decisive climb of the race. If Pogacar decides to go solo and grab the Magnolia Rosa he could simply just defend it all the way to Rome. Although plausible, this is, however, unlikely. He is more likely to wait for Stage 2 with the first summit finish of the race at the legendary Santuario di Oropa. This is a climb all the greats would love to win on to emulate the idolised Marco Pantani so expect the race to get a proper shake up here.

After two tough opening days, the race then calms down for three standard flat stages into Fossani, Andora and Lucca so expect long breaks, controlled races and pulsating sprint finishes. To liven things back up there will be 11.6km of the famous Strade Bianche on Stage 6, with the Tuscan gravel roads set to add some chaos into the mix together with a short uphill finish into Rapolano Terme.

The following day there will be more chances to shake up the general classification in the long 37.2km time trial with the final seven all uphill. Stage 8 and we hit some real mountains with the race crossing the Appenines for summit finish number two, the 14.6km climb to Prati di Tivo which is followed the next day by a sprint stage so the GC riders can take a back-seat.

After the first rest day, the race resumes with a bang and summit finish number three: the 17.9km climb to Bocca della Selva at the end of Stage 10 but then settles down once more as tracing the eastern coast there are three gentle stages including Stage 13 which is 180km with little more than 100m of elevation.

Stage 14 sees the race enter its decisive stage with the second time trial: a flat out 31km test before the mountains arrive with a vengeance the following day. Stage 15 packs in four giant peaks including the evil pass del Mortirolo. Then things get even worse the next day as the race crosses the Passo di Stelvio (from the easy side) before finishing with a double whammy of the Passo Pinei and Monte Pana. Arriving in the heart of the magical Dolomites, Stage 17 crosses four giant peaks and the penultimate summit finish up the pass del Brocon to end a hectic four days.

Stage 18 and 19 will be for the sprinters and chancers as the overall contenders rest up before the finale, the twin ascents of the legendary Monte Grappa on Stage 20. This will seal the over all winner, if it hasn’t already been decided before the processional stage through Rome on the final day.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 1 | Saturday May 4, Venaria Reale - Torino, 140km

Stage 2 | Sunday May 5, San Francesco al Campo - Santuario di Oropa, 161km

Stage 3 | Monday May 6, Novara - Fossano, 166km

Stage 4 | Tuesday May 7, Acqui Terme - Andora, 190km

Stage 5 | Wednesday May 8, Genova - Lucca 178km

Stage 6 | Thursday May 9, Torre del Lago Puccini - Rapolano Terme, 180km

Stage 7 | Friday May 10, Foligno - Perugia (TT), 40.6km

Stage 8 | Saturday May 11, Spoleto - Prati di Tivo, 152km

Stage 9 | Sunday May 12, Avezzano - Napoli, 214km

Stage 10 | Tuesday May 14, Pompei - Cusano Mutri, 142km, 13:05 - 17:15

Stage 11 | Wednesday May 15, Foiano di Val Fortore - Francavilla al Mare, 207km,

Stage 12 | Thursday May 16, Martinsicuro - Fano 193km

Stage 13 | Friday May 17, Riccione - Cento 179km

Stage 14 | Saturday May 18, Castiglione delle Stiviere - Desenzano del Garda (TT), 31.2km

Stage 15 | Sunday May 19, Manerba del Garda - Livigno, 222km

Stage 16 | Tuesday May 21, Livigno - Santa Cristina Valgardena, 202km

Stage 17 | Wednesday May 22, Selva di Val Gardena - Passo del Brocon, 159km

Stage 18 | Thursday May 23, Fiera di Primiero - Padova, 178km

Stage 19 | Friday May 24, Mortegliano - Sappada, 157km

Stage 20 | Saturday May 25, Alpago - Bassano del Grappa, 184km

Stage 21 | Sunday May 26, Roma - Roma, 125km

Giro d'Italia 2024 start list

INEOS Grenadiers (WT)

1 THOMAS Geraint

2 ARENSMAN Thymen

3 FOSS Tobias

4 GANNA Filippo

5 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

6 SHEFFIELD Magnus

7 SWIFT Ben

8 SWIFT Connor



Alpecin - Deceuninck (WT)

11 GROVES Kaden

12 BAYER Tobias

13 CONCI Nicola

14 HERMANS Quinten

15 JANSSENS Jimmy

16 KIELICH Timo

17 PLANCKAERT Edward

18 VAN DEN BOSSCHE Fabio



Arkéa - B&B Hotels (WT)

21 BIERMANS Jenthe

22 BARRÉ Louis

23 COSTIOU Ewen

24 DEKKER David

25 GRONDIN Donavan

26 RIES Michel

27 RIOU Alan

28 VERRE Alessandro



Astana Qazaqstan Team (WT)

31VELASCO Simone

32BALLERINI Davide

33 CHARMIG Anthon

34 FORTUNATO Lorenzo

35 KANTER Max

36 MULUBRHAN Henok

37 PRONSKIY Vadim

38 SCARONI Christian



BORA - hansgrohe (WT)

41 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

42 ALEOTTI Giovanni

43 KOCH Jonas

44 LIPOWITZ Florian

45 MULLEN Ryan

46 SCHACHMANN Maximilian

47 VAN POPPEL Danny

48 WELSFORD Sam



Cofidis (WT)

51 OLDANI Stefano

52 ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław

53 DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas

54 ELISSONDE Kenny

55 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén

56 GESCHKE Simon

57 THOMAS Benjamin

58 WOOD Harrison



Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team (WT)

61 O’CONNOR Ben

62 BAUDIN Alex

63 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien

64 PARET-PEINTRE Valentin

65 TOUZÉ Damien

66 TRONCHON Bastien

67 VENDRAME Andrea

68 WARBASSE Larry



EF Education - EasyPost (WT)

71 CARTHY Hugh

72 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander

73 DE BOD Stefan

74 AMADOR Andrey

75 CARR Simon

76 CHAVES Esteban

77 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich

78 STEINHAUSER Georg



Groupama - FDJ (WT)

81PITHIE Laurence

82 ASKEY Lewis

83 BARTHE Cyril

84 DAVY Clément

85 GERMANI Lorenzo

86 LE GAC Olivier

87 LIENHARD Fabian

88 PALENI Enzo



Intermarché - Wanty (WT)

91 GIRMAY Biniam

92 CALMEJANE Lilian

93 COLLEONI Kevin

94 MIHKELS Madis

95 PETILLI Simone

96 PETIT Adrien

97 SMITH Dion

98 VAN SINTMAARTENSDIJK Roel



Israel - Premier Tech (PRT)

101 WOODS Michael

102 CLARKE Simon

103 FRIGO Marco

104 HOFSTETTER Hugo

105 PICKRELL Riley

106 RAISBERG Nadav

107 SCHULTZ Nick

109 VERNON Ethan



Lidl - Trek (WT)

111 MILAN Jonathan

112 BAGIOLI Andrea

113 CONSONNI Simone

114 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel

115 HOOLE Daan

116 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro

117 STUYVEN Jasper

118 THEUNS Edward



Movistar Team (WT)

121 QUINTANA Nairo

122 GUERREIRO Ruben

123 BARTA Will

124 CIMOLAI Davide

125 GAVIRIA Fernando

126 MILESI Lorenzo

127 RUBIO Einer

128 SÁNCHEZ Pelayo



Soudal Quick-Step (WT)

131ALAPHILIPPE Julian

132 ČERNÝ Josef

133 HIRT Jan

134 LAMPERTI Luke

135 MERLIER Tim

136 SERRY Pieter

137 VAN LERBERGHE Bert

138 VANSEVENANT Mauri



Team dsm-firmenich PostNL (WT)

141 BARDET Romain

142 ANDRESEN Tobias Lund

143 HAMILTON Chris

144 JAKOBSEN Fabio

145 POOLE Max

147 VAN DEN BERG Julius

148 VERMAERKE Kevin



Team Jayco AlUla (WT)

151 DE MARCHI Alessandro

152 DUNBAR Eddie

153 EWAN Caleb

154 HEPBURN Michael

155 MEZGEC Luka

156 PLAPP Luke

157 WALSCHEID Max

158 ZANA Filippo



Team Polti Kometa (PRT)

161 FABBRO Matteo

162 BAIS Davide

163 BAIS Mattia

164 LONARDI Giovanni

165 MAESTRI Mirco

166 PIETROBON Andrea

167 PIGANZOLI Davide

168 RESTREPO Jhonatan



Team Visma | Lease a Bike (WT)

171 LAPORTE Christophe

172 AFFINI Edoardo

173 BOUWMAN Koen

174 GESINK Robert

175 KOOIJ Olav

176 TRATNIK Jan

177 UIJTDEBROEKS Cian

178 VALTER Attila



Tudor Pro Cycling Team (PRT)

181 TRENTIN Matteo

182 DAINESE Alberto

183 FROIDEVAUX Robin

184 KAMP Alexander

185 KRIEGER Alexander

186 MAYRHOFER Marius

187 STORER Michael

188 STORK Florian



UAE Team Emirates (WT)

191 POGAČAR Tadej

192 OLIVEIRA Rui

193 BJERG Mikkel

194 GROßSCHARTNER Felix

195 LAENGEN Vegard Stake

196 MAJKA Rafał

197 MOLANO Juan Sebastián

198 NOVAK Domen



VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè (PRT)

201POZZOVIVO Domenico

202 COVILI Luca

203 FIORELLI Filippo

204 MARCELLUSI Martin

205 MARTINELLI Alessio

206 PELLIZZARI Giulio

207 TONELLI Alessandro

208 ZANONCELLO Enrico



Bahrain - Victorious (WT)

211 TIBERI Antonio

212 KEPPLINGER Rainer

213 BAUHAUS Phil

214 CARUSO Damiano

215 PASQUALON Andrea

216 POELS Wout

217 SÜTTERLIN Jasha

218 TRÆEN Torstein