Paris-Nice 2024 live streams: How to watch the eight day 'Race to the Sun'

Bridging the gap between the early season races and the big spring classics, Paris-Nice is a form builder for some but a major season objective for others. Heading due south for eight days from the outskirts of the capital to the azure waters of the Mediterranean via the lower slopes of the Alps the race is the first classic stage race on the 2024 calendar.

Paris-Nice 2024 live streams take place between Sunday March 3rd and Sunday March 10th.

Paris-Nice 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates The Paris-Nice 2024 live streams take place between Sunday March 3rd and Sunday March 10th.

► Start time: Start times vary each day

• FREE STREAMS — RTBF (Belgium) / Rai (Italy) / Australia — SBS

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

Paris-Nice, the race to the Sun, the first big test of form in the long run up to the Tour de France in July will see a strong field of riders tackle the eight stages from Paris to the warm waters of the Mediterranean.

Covering a total of 1,221km, the race kicks off with a couple of lumpy stages close to the capital, which should go the way of the sprinters, but then the GC battle starts on Stage three. Set in the town of Auxerre the 26.5km team time trial will likely set the tone for the rest of the race and will see the teams of the two red hot favourites Remco Evenepoel (Soudal - Quick Step) and Primož Roglič (BORA - hansgrohe) try to take the leader's jersey.

Following the time trial, the race gets increasingly mountainous the further south it travels with serious elevation gained each day and a punishing summit finish on stage seven into Auron. The race may well be decided after this but there is one more stage, another extremely hilly affair which could still shake things up on the final run to the line in Nice.

Set to challenge the two principle protagonists of Evenepoel and Roglič are João Almeida and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain - Victorious), Carlos Rodríguez (INEOS Grenadiers) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

Coverage of Stage one begins at 2.10 p.m. (GMT), read on to see how you can catch the action wherever you live.

(Image credit: Paris-Nice map)

FREE Paris-Nice live streams

If you live in Belgium, Italy or Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Paris-Nice live stream in 2024.

Belgium's RTBF , Italy's Rai and Australia's SBS are set to serve up free streams of this eight day UCI World Tour event.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Paris-Nice coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Paris-Nice 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Paris-Nice live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

How to watch 2024 Paris-Nice live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Paris-Nice on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of Paris-Nice will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

How to watch Paris-Nice live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Paris-Nice on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Paris-Nice in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Australia can watch the 2024 Paris-Nice on SBS for FREE.

Paris Nice 2024 stages

Stage 1 | Sunday March 3 | Les Mureaux - Les Mureaux 157.7km

Stage 2 | Monday March 4 | Thiory - Montargis 177.6km

Stage 3 | Tuesday March 5 | Auxerre - Auxerre (TTT) 26.9km

Stage 4 | Wednesday March 6 | Chalon-sur-Saône - Mont Brouilly 183km

Stage 5 | Thursday March 7 | Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut - Sisteron 193.5km

Stage 6 | Friday March 8 | Sisteron - La Colle-sur-Loup 198.2km

Stage 7 | Saturday March 9 | Nice - Auron 173km

Stage 8 | Sunday March 10 | Nice - Nice 109.3km