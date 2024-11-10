Scotland vs South Africa live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby online

The Scotland vs South Africa live stream features a real clash of styles at Murrayfield as the hosts' attacking invention goes head-to-head with the Springboks' fabled Bomb Squad up front — expect a fascinating encounter that could go either way. Keep reading as we explain how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Scotland vs South Africa live streams: TV schedule, dates The Scotland vs South Africa live stream takes place Sunday, November 10.

► Time: 4:10 p.m. GMT / 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT / 3:10 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 11)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery Plus

Scotland have only beaten the Springboks five times in 29 attempts, but there's no better time for Gregor Townsend's side to make a mockery of the history books. Their 57-17 bludgeoning of Fiji last weekend featured eight tries in a scintillating display that featured center Huw Jones at his line-breaking best and Duhan van der Merwe just staying ahead of Darcy Graham as his country's all-time top try scorer. Townsend must do without four-try Graham, though, after the winger failed concussion protocols in the build-up.

South Africa arrive in Edinburgh for their first match of the Autumn Internationals knowing they must be at it from the off. The Springboks bring unrivalled power to proceedings, with their hulking Bomb Squad forward pack – and 6-2 split of forwards to backs on the bench – earning the past two World Cups but few hearts and minds. Not that irascible coach Rassie Erasmus will mind, with the 18-3 victory from last year's World Cup the blueprint likely to be followed again.

Read on to see your Scotland vs South Africa live stream options today and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere.

How to watch Scotland vs South Africa 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every international rugby game this November. Scotland vs South Africa kicks off at 11:10 p.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT.

If you don't already have it, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

In addition to showing every 2024 Autumn International game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. The best peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus newer shows like "The Traitors U.S.".

How to watch Scotland vs South Africa 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the 2024 Scotland vs South Africa live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch the Scotland vs South Africa online as if you were back at home.

Watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals, including Scotland vs South Africa on TNT Sports 1 and the England vs Australia live stream.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams in South Africa

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in South Africa can watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams on pay-tv channel SuperSport. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Kick-off is 6:10 p.m. SAST.

Not at home in South Africa right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Scotland vs South Africa will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 3:10 a.m. AEDT on Monday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sports streaming specialist DAZN has been announced as the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's rugby internationals, including Scotland vs South Africa live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live November international rugby coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Scotland vs South Africa is on Sky Sport 1 and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch rugby live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

