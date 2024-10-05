Paris-Tours 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling free online from anywhere

Watch Paris-Tours on Sunday October 6 to see some of the world's best cyclists battling it out on gravel roads in one of cycling's oldest one-day Classics.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Paris-Tours 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Paris-Tours 2024 live streams: TV schedule, Dates The 2024 Paris-Tours takes place on Sun, Oct. 6 at 10:55 a.m. BST (5:55 a.m. ET) and is set to finish after 3:45 p.m. BST (11:45 p.m. ET).

• FREE STREAM — Watch on SBS (AUS), France.tv (FRA), RTVE (ESP)

• U.S. — Watch on Flobikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

The cycling season is not far from its conclusion but the first half of October packs in some treats right at the end, among them Paris-Tours. First raced in 1896, this is one of cycling's oldest races, its name carrying a certain prestige that comes with its decades of history.

The organisers have sought to spark renewed interest with a shake-up of the route in recent years, controversially throwing in gravel tracks in the vineyards around Tours. What was often a sprinter's race now sees 10km of gravel and eight short climbs in an action-packed final 75km.

The start list, therefore, features a number of riders suited to the traditional Spring Classics, as well as the more robust sprinters. Former world champion Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) will be a formidable force, while the Belgian duo of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) also enjoy favourite status.

Read on for how to watch Paris-Tours 2024 live streams from wherever you are.

FREE Paris-Tours 2024 live streams

The 2024 Paris-Tours will be broadcast for free in select territories:

In Australia, you can watch FREE on SBS with English commentary.

In Spain, you can watch the race for FREE on RTVE.

In France, the host broadcaster is France Televisions, which will show the race live on the France 3 channel as well as its online streaming platform, France.tv.

In Belgium, the race is part of sports broadcaster Sporza's cycling coverage, which is available online or on the VRT1 TV channel.

If you’d usually watch in one of these countries but are away, you may not be able to due to geographical restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Paris-Tours for free - we’ll show you how to do that below.

Paris-Tours 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Paris-Tours live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save over 60% on NordVPN in the sale!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S., and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch a Paris-Tours live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch Paris-Tours on FloBikes, the cycling arm of streaming platform FloSports. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

The race is not part of the Warner Bros. Discovery sports portfolio that's served on the Max platform.

If you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

Watch Paris-Tours live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch Paris-Tours on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Where to watch Paris-Tours 2024 live in the U.K.

UK viewers will be able to watch Paris-Tours on the Eurosport TV channel and the streaming service of its parent company, Discovery. In both cases, the action will be joined from 14:00, giving viewers the last 100 kilometres or so of the race.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Paris-Tours in Australia

In Australia, Paris-Tours is part of the cycling offering of national broadcaster SBS and so will be available to watch for free.

It will be shown live on television on the SBS Viceland channel, and will also be streamed on SBS's online service, SBS On Demand, with the action taking place in the early hours of the morning.

How to watch Paris-Tours 2024 in Europe

Aside from France, Belgium, and Spain, where public broadcasters are showing the race for free, European viewers wanting to watch Paris-Tours can do so through Eurosport, Discovery+, and Max - all part of the Warner Bros. Discovery stable.

Eurosport is available as part of a variety of satellite TV packages but is also available to stream online, though the exact platform will depend which country you are in.

As with the UK, Discovery+ is the service for viewers in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back €6.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Max is the service for viewers in France and Spain, as well as Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Hungary, Madeira, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

To watch cycling on Max, the 'Sport' package costs €5 per month on top of a Max subscription that starts from €5.99 per month for the 'Basic' option.

Paris-Tours 2024 route map

The Paris-Tours route doesn't actually start in Paris but does head down to Tours for a run through the gravel vineyards (Image credit: ASO)

Paris-Tours schedule

Timings local - CEST

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Start Finish October 6 11:55 16:45 (fastest predicted schedule)

Where is the 2024 Paris-Tours held? Paris-Tours is one of a number of misleading cycling race names, in that it doesn't actually start in Paris. Instead, it starts in Chartres, 75km to the south west of the French capital. The route tracks south to Tours, with the race taking in the rolling gravel vineyards on the outskirts ahead of the finish in the city centre.

