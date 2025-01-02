Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey live stream: how to watch PDC World Darts Championship semi-final tonight

Michael van Gerwen beat Callan Rydz to set up the semi-final clash against Chris Dobey

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen takes on the 2023 Masters winner Chris Dobey in the first of tonight’s PDC World Darts Championships semi-finals at Alexandra Palace. Expect some heavy scoring and plenty of spectacular checkouts when the action starts at 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Scroll down for how to watch Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey live stream from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey streams, start time The Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey semi-final live stream starts at 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

• FREE — Sport1 live stream (GER)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• U.S. — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — NordVPN 100% risk free

A three-time world champion and one of the sport’s greatest-ever players, Van Gerwen has looked in ominous form at Alexandra Palace. The Dutch superstar showcased his class in the quarter-finals with an impressive 5-3 victory over the unseeded Callan Rydz, sealing the match with a clinical 12 dart leg.

‘Mighty Mike’ will now face a tough test against Dobey who fought back from 2-1 down to win four straight sets against former world champion Gerwyn Price. The Englishman produced some heavy scoring throughout the match before sealing victory with a brilliant double-double finish on the 18s.

Van Gerwen will start the match as the favorite but Dobey is no pushover, having won five PDC ranking titles, including the Masters in 2023. Here's our guide to watching and streaming Micheal van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey live.

Is there a free Van Gerwen vs Dobey live stream?

Can you watch Van Gerwen vs Dobey for free?

Yes, but only in Germany. Sport1.de offers FREE live darts streams covering all the PDC action, including the quarter- and semi-finals. No sign in or password.

German fan abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Sport1's free German stream from outside of your native Germany. Try NordVPN, below...

How to watch Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey live stream from anywhere

Away from your home (e.g. Germany) at the moment and geo-blocked from watching the darts on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Van Gerwen vs Dobey live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Exclusive deal NordVPN is a brilliant streaming VPN – it's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, is fast and it has top-level security features too. Sign up, download the app, switch it on, and you can unblock your usual stream from just about anywhere in the world. Save up to 70% on NordVPN today

How to watch Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of PDC World Darts Championship 2025, including Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey (and Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting).

If you're not at home in the U.K. right now, you can still tune into the Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey semi-final by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is showing the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship in the States. Sign up from $29.99/month to watch live.

The January 2 semi finals – featuring Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey followed by Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting – is also available to stream via PDC TV.

Overseas and still want to watch your usual darts live stream? You'll need to use a VPN .

How to watch Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadian darts fans can stream Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey live on PDC TV (it works great on laptops and smartphones, if you're on the go). Plans cost from around CAD$17.50/month.

Canadian overseas? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock PDC TV and watch your normal darts stream as if back at home.

How to watch Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports and Foxtel have the rights to show Thursday's thrilling semi-finals live from London's Alexandra Palace.

But you can hit the bullseye by tuning in via the Kayo Sports streaming service which comes with a FREE 7-day trial.

Alternatively, PDC TVis also streaming the 2025 World Championships in Australia. There's plenty of oche-based thrills look forward to over the next few days...

Semi-finals coverage starts at 6.30 a.m. AEDT on Friday morning.

Where to listen to Van Gerwen vs Dobey live on the radio in the U.K.

Fans in the U.K. can listen live on talkSPORT2 on DAB radio, online via the talkSPORT app, or by telling their smart speaker to ‘play talkSPORT 2’.

Coming up next...

Thursday, January 2 – Semi-finals

From 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET (evening session)

Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey

Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting

Friday, January 3 – Final

Final — 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET (evening session)

More from Tom's Guide