Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting live stream: how to watch PDC World Darts Championship semi-final tonight

The PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals are today, with the main event being Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting in the second match of the evening session at Alexandra Palace for a place in tomorrow's final.

Littler vs Bunting live stream date, time, channels Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting semi-final live stream takes place on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The evening session starts at 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET and Littler vs Bunting is the second match.

• FREE — Sport1 (Germany)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• U.S. — DAZN

• CAN — PDCTV

• AUS — Fox / Kayo Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Littler is a 17-year-old darting prodigy who first came to prominence in reaching the final of worlds 12 months ago and hasn't taken his foot off the gas since. The Nuke has even become that rarest of beasts – a sportsman who transcends his (niche) discipline to become box office in his own right. Yet, he needs that world crown to truly go stratospheric. A 5-2 quarter-final demolition of Nathan Aspinall featured the teenager's brutal scoring power but also a slight fragility when finishing. Can that be exploited?

Bunting, meanwhile, is a worthy semi-final opponent and a popular underdog. The new world number five dispatched a rejuvenated Peter Wright with little fuss in the last eight, winning 5-2 after surging to an early 4-0 lead. A former BDO champion, the Bullet began practicing with world number one Luke Humphries a year ago and his form has rocketed since. The Scouser is a heavy scorer and must take his chances when they come against the treble machine that is Littler.

The winner will face the winner of the Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey semi-final in Friday's big decider.

So step up to the Ally Pally oche and watch who will make into the final tomorrow for a shot at £500,000. Here's how to watch Littler vs Bunting live streams online, no matter where in the world you are.

Can I watch Littler vs Bunting for free?

The Littler vs Bunting match, and all the PDC Darts World Championship 2025, is free to watch in Germany, where Sport1.de offers a free live stream covering all the action from Alexandra Palace. Abroad? You'll need to use NordVPN (save 70% below) to access your usual German stream from anywhere.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting live stream from anywhere

Away from home (e.g. Germany) at the moment and geo-blocked from watching the darts on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Littler vs Bunting at the World Darts Championship 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of PDC darts in the U.K., and Littler vs Bunting at the World Darts Championship 2025 is no different. It takes place Thursday, January 2, 2025.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The darts will be shown across its Sky Sports Main Event, Darts, Action and Arena channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month — currently down to £26.

Note that if you subscribe to PDCTV, the platform will not be showing World Darts Championship 2025 in the U.K.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still follow Littler vs Bunting live streams on your usual platform by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'da zone') is the place to live stream the Littler vs Bunting darts in the U.S.

A subscription to DAZN in U.S. will set you back $29.99/month or $234.88/year (paid monthly on a 12-month contract).

As well as on web browsers and smartphones, DAZN is available on a variety of the best streaming devices.

You can also watch through the PDC's own streaming platform.

Overseas and still want to watch your darts live stream on DAZN or PDCTV but find that it's geo-blocked? You'll need to use a VPN to do so.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Strangely, DAZN isn't carrying coverage of the World Darts Championship 2025, including Littler vs Bunting, north of the border. That means the only place to watch in Canada is on the dedicated PDCTV platform on laptops and smartphones.

It's priced in GBP, with a monthly subscription for £9.99 (around CAD$17.50) and a whole year for £59.99 (CAD$105). Lower cost multi-day passes are also available.

Canadian overseas? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock PDC TV and watch your usual darts stream from anywhere.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports and Foxtel have the rights Down Under to show Littler vs Bunting at the World Darts Championship 2025, starting in the early hours of Friday, January 3, 2025.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the auction, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports to enjoy.

For darts fanatics, PDCTV is another way to watch this tournament in Australia.

