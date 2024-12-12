World Darts Championship live stream 2025 — how to watch darts online, schedule, seeds
It's a titanic tungsten tussle at Ally Pally - Game On!
The World Darts Championship is the perfect accompaniment to a semi-comatose Christmas on the sofa and the 32nd staging of the biggest tournament in tungsten taking place across 16 board-busting days of arrows at Alexandra Palace, London, promises to be the most intriguing yet. And you can watch World Darts Championship 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
The World Darts Championship 2025 takes between Sunday, December 15, 2024 and Friday, January 3, 2025.
• FREE STREAM — Sport1 (Germany)
• U.K. — Sky Sports
• U.S. — DAZN
• CAN — PDCTV
• AUS — Fox / Kayo Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Defending champion Luke Humphries returns to the site of his breakthrough moment and after a superb season on tour. The 29-year-old Englishman also won the World Matchplay and most recently the Players Championship Finals and will start as the favorite.
In the final of each of those, 'Cool Hand' beat the 17-year-old darting sensation that is Luke Littler, who exploded onto the scene a year ago. The kebab-loving Nuke went on to win the Premier League, World Series and Grand Slam in 2024 and has become the biggest name in the sport.
Incredibly, erstwhile top dog Michael van Gerwen will only be third favorite. Three-time world champion MVG hasn't won the prize he covets most since 2019, but with 90 career titles to his name the Dutchman remains a potent force. Also among the big names expected to challenge for the Sid Waddell Trophy are former world champions Michael Smith, Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price, while Peter Wright, Stephen Bunting and Raymond van Barneveld bring color and lots of fan love to what remains one of the best nights out you can get.
So step up to the Ally Pally oche and prepare to watch the world's best go dart-for-dart for the £500,000 first prize. Here's how to watch World Darts Championship 2025 live streams online, no matter where in the world you are.
Can I watch the darts world championship for free?
Can you watch the darts for free
The PDC Darts World Championship is free to watch in Germany, where Sport1.de offers a free live stream covering the majority of the action from Alexandra Palace. Abroad? Use NordVPN (save 70% below) to access your usual stream from anywhere.
How to watch World Darts Championship 2025 from anywhere
Away from home (e.g. Germany) at the moment and geo-blocked from watching the darts on your usual subscription?
You can still watch World Darts Championship 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Watch World Darts Championship 2025 in the U.K.
Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of PDC darts in the U.K., and the World Darts Championship 2025 is no different. It takes place between Sunday, December 15, 2024, and Friday, January 3, 2025.
If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The darts will be shown across its Sky Sports Main Event, Darts, Action and Arena channels.
Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.
If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month — currently down to £26.
Note that if you subscribe to PDCTV, the platform will not be showing World Darts Championship 2025 in the U.K.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow World Darts Championship 2025 live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Watch World Darts Championship 2025 in the U.S. online
Specialist sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'da zone') is the place to live stream the darts in the U.S.
A subscription to DAZN in U.S. will set you back $29.99/month or $234.88/year (paid monthly).
As well as on web browsers and smartphones, DAZN is available on a variety of the best streaming devices, including leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.
You can also watch through the PDC's own streaming platform.
Overseas and still want to watch your darts live stream on DAZN or PDCTV but find that it's geo-blocked? You'll need to use a VPN to do so.
How to watch a World Darts Championship 2025 live stream in Canada
Strangely, DAZN isn't carrying coverage of the World Darts Championship 2025 north of the border. That means the only place to watch in Canada is on the dedicated PDCTV platform on laptops and smartphones.
It's priced in GBP, with a monthly subscription for £9.99 (around CAD$17.50) and a whole year for £59.99 (CAD$105). Lower cost multi-day passes are also available.
Canadian overseas? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock PDC TV and watch your usual darts stream from anywhere.
How to watch PDC Darts Championship in Australia
Fox Sports and Foxtel have the rights Down Under to show the World Darts Championship 2025, starting in the early hours of Monday, December 15, 2024.
Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the auction, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports to enjoy.
For darts fanatics, PDCTV is another way to watch this tournament in Australia.
World Darts Championship 2025 schedule and times
Sunday December 15:
First & second rounds — from 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET
Monday, December 16:
First & second rounds — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Tuesday, December 17:
First & second rounds — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Wednesday, December 18:
First & second rounds — 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Thursday, December 19:
First & second rounds — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Friday, December 20:
First & second rounds — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Saturday, December 21:
First & second rounds — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Sunday, December 22:
Second round — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Monday, December 23:
Second round — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Friday, December 27:
Third round — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Saturday, December 28:
Third round — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Sunday, December 29:
Third & fourth rounds — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Monday, December 30:
Fourth rounds — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7.30 p.m. / 2.30 p.m. ET (evening session)
Wednesday, January 1:
Quarter-finals — from 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET (afternoon session) & 7 p.m. / 2 p.m. ET (evening session)
Thursday, January 2:
Semi-finals — from 7.30 p.m. / 2.30 p.m. ET (evening session)
Friday, January 3:
Final — 8 p.m. / 3 p.m. ET (evening session)
World Darts Championship 2025 seeds
Here are the 32 seeded players for the World Darts Championship 2025, each of whom have byes straight into the second round...
1. Luke Humphries
2. Michael Smith
3. Michael van Gerwen
4. Luke Littler
5. Rob Cross
6. Dave Chisnall
7. Jonny Clayton
8. Stephen Bunting
9. Damon Heta
10. Gerwyn Price
11. Dimitri van den Bergh
12. Nathan Aspinall
13. Danny Noppert
14. Gary Anderson
15. Chris Dobey
16. James Wade
17. Peter Wright
18. Josh Rock
19. Ross Smith
20. Ryan Searle
21. Andrew Gilding
22. Martin Schindler
23. Joe Cullen
24. Mike de Decker
25. Dirk van Duijvenbode
26. Daryl Gurney
27. Gabriel Clemens
28. Gian van Veen
29. Ritchie Edhouse
30. Brendan Dolan
31. Krzysztof Ratajski
32. Raymond van Barneveld
What are the rules for the World Darts Championship 2025?
The World Darts Championship is one of the few tournaments over the course of the tungsten season to feature set play, instead of the more regular matchplay featuring leg play.
Set play is similar to classic tennis scoring, with each set contested over the best of five legs, or first to three.
The further you go in the tournament, the longer the matches. First and second round matches are best of five sets, third and fourth rounds are best of seven, quarter-finals are nine, semi-finals 11 and the final 13.
More from Tom's Guide
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.