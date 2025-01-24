Mavericks vs Celtics live stream — How to watch NBA 2024-25 online without cable

The Mavericks vs Celtics live stream provides Dallas with a chance of revenge for their 4-1 loss to Boston in the 2024 NBA Finals. A win could really spark their inconsistent season into life. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Mavericks vs Celtics without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

Mavericks vs Celtics live stream, date, time and channels The Mavericks vs Celtics live stream takes place Saturday, January 25.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC/ESPN via Sling or Fubo

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Mavericks are still firmly in the playoff picture but a recent tricky run has slowed down a fast start to 2024/25. Dallas has won four of its last 14 games and are pretty middle-of-the-road in such key metrics as points won and lost per game, rebounds and three-point tries. Luka Doncic missed the 121-115 defeat Oklahoma on Thursday, but the Mavericks will hope the talismanic guard will be fit.

The Celtics are sat second in the Eastern Conference with a .689 PCT but the 18-time NBA champions 117-96 defeat to the LA Lakers was proof they can't let their guard down. Jayson Tatum has shone this season, averaging 27.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, and his form will be vital for the Celtics to maintain an excellent 16-5 road record in 2024/25.

Will it be 2024 NBA Finals revenge for the Mavericks, or repeat for the Celtics? Here's everything you need to know to watch Mavericks vs Celtic and NBA live streams.

Watch Mavericks vs Celtics from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Mavericks vs Celtics live stream thanks to the best VPNs (Virtual Private Networks). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Watch Mavericks vs Celtics live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Mavericks vs Celtics live stream in the NBA is on ABC and ESPN. That means it's available via ABC over the air with one of the best TV antennas and it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $46 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN. You can also opt for Sling Blue if you prefer to watch on ABC, starting at just $51 a month. Just be sure to check that ABC is available in your zip code before signing up.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

Remember, if you're not in the U.S. right now but want to watch the Mavericks vs Celtics NBA game, try using NordVPN to watch the NBA as if you were back at home.

You can get TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get a discount on their first month.

How to watch Mavericks vs Celtics live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports has the rights to NBA basketball, including Mavericks vs Celtics, in the U.K..

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports and Discovery Plus, try using NordVPN to watch the NBA as if you were back at home.

How to watch Mavericks vs Celtics online in Canada

TSN is the place to go for the Mavericks vs Celtlics live stream in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Away from Canada right now but already subscribe to TSN? Try using NordVPN to watch Mavericks vs Celtics in the NBA as if you were back at home.

How to watch Mavericks vs Celtics live stream in Australia

Aussies will find Mavericks vs Celtics live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NBA basketball, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

