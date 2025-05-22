With the fans and players at war, it certainly doesn't feel like Aberdeen are in touching distance of a first trophy in 11 years. Jimmy Thelin's men have veered wildly between feast and famine all season, and unfortunately for Dons fans, right now they're on a barren run of four straight defeats. The Scottish Cup final, conversely, could secure Celtic their sixth domestic treble in nine seasons.

You can watch Aberdeen vs Celtic live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Aberdeen vs Celtic live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Aberdeen vs Celtic live stream takes place on Saturday, May 24.

► Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie needed stitches after being hit in the face with a seat thrown by his own fans last weekend. They'd just lost to Dundee Utd, who'll play in Europe next season unless the Dons are able to rescue their campaign with a victory at Hampden Park on Saturday.

While Brendan Rodgers, who's won every Scottish Cup game he's presided over and could become the first manager to win a treble of trebles, hasn't tired of winning every title in Scotland, there was a flatness to Celtic last time out, before James Forrest saved the day with a 94th-minute equalizer against St Mirren.

Are the Bhoys on the beach already? Celtic and Aberdeen served up a 3-3 thriller that went to penalties the last time they met in this competition, 12 months ago, which should offer hope to the Dons. Daizen Maeda, however, has been in ridiculous form in the Scottish Cup, scoring seven in four.

Read on for how to watch a Aberdeen vs Celtic live stream wherever you are and potentially for FREE.

Watch Aberdeen vs Celtic live streams for FREE

Football fans in the U.K. are in luck, as they can watch Aberdeen vs Celtic live streams for FREE. The Scottish Cup final will be shown on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer, which is free with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Scottish Cup final for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Aberdeen vs Celtic from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Scottish Cup final on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Aberdeen vs Celtic live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another streaming service and watch Scottish Cup final 2025.

Can you watch Aberdeen vs Celtic live streams in the U.S.?

Bad news, Americans — it doesn't look like any channels are airing the 2025 Scottish Cup final in the U.S..

If you're on holiday across the pond from the U.K., you could use one of the best VPN services to tap into your home coverage of Aberdeen vs Celtic.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic live streams in the U.K.

As alluded to earlier, in the U.K., the 2025 Scottish Cup final is being shown on BBC Scotland.

That means you can watch Celtic vs Aberdeen live streams for FREE on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

It's also being shown on Premier Sports 1, which costs £15.99 per month. If you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay just £11.99 each month. Premier Sports holds the rights to the NHL, European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship too.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual Celtic vs Aberdeen live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

Can you watch Aberdeen vs Celtic live streams in Canada?

Unfortunately, the Scottish Cup final appears to have slipped through the cracks in Canada.

If you're currently on holiday in Canada from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the Aberdeen vs Celtic game.

Can you watch Aberdeen vs Celtic live streams in Australia and New Zealand?

Unfortunately, the Scottish Cup final hasn't found a broadcasting partner in Australia or New Zealand either.

If you're on holiday in either of these countries from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the game.

Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST and 12 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning.

