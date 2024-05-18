Liverpool vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Liverpool vs Wolves live stream heralds an emotion farewell for Kop legend Jurgen Klopp. Can the Reds muster one more win for the German coach at Anfield? You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream, Date, Time, Channels Liverpool vs Wolves live stream takes place (Sunday, May 19).

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (May 20)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

For Liverpool the season is very much over. Having lifted the League Cup trophy and secured a Champions League place, it has been somewhat of a success. Fans will be disappointed in the way their Premier League challenge petered out but you can't have it your way every year. In fact, given the injuries and set-backs, it's been arguably an over-performance. Perhaps not the rip-roaring note on which to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp but expect passion a-plenty from the Kop on Sunday all the same.

Wolves will finish the season around mid table which is a decent return given the early season woes that say them tipped for relegation. The plaudits for keeping them up go to manager Gary O’ Neil. He rejuvenated his squad and keep them fighting, causing upsets against Man City, Chelsea and Spurs. The Wanderers will be keen to see Pedro Neto back off the bench after a long spell on the sidelines.

This match promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, don’t miss it! Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Wolves live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch the game.

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $24.99/month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels. And if you've never used Fubo before, you can give whatever package you like a whirl thanks to the service's free trial.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $199.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Or, if you already have Sky Sport, it will also be shown live on the service's Sky Sport 2 channel.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.