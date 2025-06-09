How to watch Argentina vs Colombia: Live stream 2026 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere

The Argentina vs Colombia live stream is a must-win game for the visitors as they attempt to end a run of four straight defeats and keep alive their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Argentina vs Colombia live stream, date, time and channels The Argentina vs Colombia live stream takes place on Tuesday, June 10.

• Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Wed) / 10 a.m. AEST (Wed)

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.K. — Premier Sports

• U.S. — Telemundo via Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Despite having already secured their place at next year’s World Cup, Argentina are showing no signs of letting up. Lionel Scaloni's side defeated Chile 1-0 last week and have now won 11 of their 15 CONMEBOL qualifying matches and are 10 points clear with three games remaining. La Albiceleste will now be seeking a fifth straight victory in front of their home supporters and may well start Lionel Messi after he came off the bench on Tuesday.

Sitting sixth in the table after just one win from seven games, Colombia are still in the final qualifying spot but are feeling the pressure after Venezuela moved to within three points following two consecutive victories. Desperate to end his poor run of form, Nestor Lorenzo's team can look back positively on the reverse fixture when they secured a 2-1 victory over Argentina. They will also welcome back Liverpool star Luis Diaz, the joint-top goalscorer in qualifying alongside Messi, from suspension.

Here's how to watch Argentina vs Colombia live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia for free

If you're in Australia you're in luck as you can watch a Argentina vs Colombia live stream for FREE. It will be streamed online on the SBS On Demand along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Argentina vs Colombia live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select an Australia server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Argentina vs Colombia live stream on Telemundo. Telemundo may be accessible as part of your cable package.

If you've cut the cord, then you can also stream the game on Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC, USA, NBCSN and TYC Sports via its $84.99 per month Pro Plan.

Not currently in the USA but want to catch the match? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch the Argentina vs Colombia live stream. Packages start from £10.99 per month and the game will be broadcast on the Premier Sports 1 channel.

You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV or Virgin TV or Amazon Prime Video.

If you're in the U.K. and want to watch your subscriptions from back home, use a good VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Argentina vs Colombia is available on the Canadian version of Fanatiz.

There are two PPV options for Canadian viewers with the $49.99 deal for the Colombia PPV package. Or if you want access to the majority of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers this month, go for the $99.99 deal.

If you're out of Canada and want to watch access your Fanatiz subscription from back home, use a good VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia online in Australia for FREE

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Argentina vs Colombia is being shown on SBS on TV Down Under, and you can watch Chile vs Argentina online for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app. It kicks off at 11 a.m. AEST on Friday morning.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide