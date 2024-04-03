Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Coppa Italia semi-final first leg online

Fiorentina vs Atalanta in the Coppa Italia has become a common fixture. For the fourth time in six seasons the Viola and La Dea meet in Italy's premier cup competition and — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream takes place today (April 3).

► Time 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 4)

• FREE — Watch on Mediaset Play (Italy)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Viaplay

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Fiorentina needed shootouts to overcome second-tier Parma and fellow Serie A side Bologna in the last two rounds but on each occasion held their nerve to advance. With a Europa Conference League quarter-final coming up, Vincenzo Italiano will rely on midfield conductor Arthur to pull the strings and Serbian warrior Nikola Milenkovic to lead the defence from center-back. The Viola know how to win a cup tie having knocked out tonight's opponents in the last 16 in 2019/20 and 2021/22 quarter-finals.

Atalanta start as favorites, currently sixth in Serie A and having lost just twice since December 23. La Dea knocked out AC Milan in the quarter-finals and are full of confidence after demolishing defending Serie A champions Napoli on Saturday. Top-scoring Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, along with compatriot Marten de Roon, provides the creative ballast for Gian Piero Gasperini, while former Everton winger Ademola Lookman has also enjoyed a fine season in Bergamo.

Tune in to find out as we explain all the ways to watch Fiorentina vs Atalanta live streams wherever you are today.

Watch Fiorentina vs Atalanta for free

A Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream will be shown for FREE on Italy's Italia 1 and its Mediaset Play streaming service. That's great if you live in Italy, or happen to be there right now, but not ideal if you are normally based in Italy but are overseas at the moment.

Fortunately, there is a solution that will help you watch the match on Italia 1 from wherever you are — and that's to use a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

Watch Fiorentina vs Atalanta from anywhere

The Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The solution is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Italian service, you'd select Italy from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Mediaset Play 1 or another service and watch the game.

Watch Fiorentina vs Atalanta in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fiorentina vs Atalanta live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 for the Paramount Plus + Showtime ad-free option.

If you already use Paramount Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

<a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.qflm.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $11.99 per month, get ad-free access to the Paramount Plus and Showtime library content as well as offline downloads and access to your live, local CBS station. The basic version is $5.99 for the streamer’s library of 45,000 episodes and movies.

Watch Fiorentina vs Atalanta in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Coppa Italia, including the Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream, is being shown on Viaplay.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month. However, there is currently a deal in place for annual membership that saves you 33%, is equivalent to a monthly fee of £9.99.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Fiorentina vs Atalanta in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream on Fubo, the home of the Coppa Italia in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all the Italian cup action as well as games in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Serie A, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.