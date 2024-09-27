Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream feels like a must-not-lose game for the Toffees in particular — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place Saturday (Sept. 28)

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Everton have already dropped eight points from losing positions this term, but they did at least hold on for a draw after conceding an equalizer to Leicester City last weekend. Sean Dyche will now be eyeing a first win of 24/25 against Crystal Palace, who are also without a victory so far.

Everton went back to basics against Leicester, with an emphasis on setting up in a compact shape without the ball. Dyche will want to see more of the same in this match, although playing at home means Everton will be obliged to be more proactive.

Oliver Glasner is still searching for the right blend this season and we could see the Palace boss make a couple of tactical tweaks here. Eberechi Eze's creativity will be key, while the Eagles will need to stand up to Everton's aerial threat from set-pieces.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Everton vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Everton vs Crystal Palace and watch the game.

Watch Everton vs Crystal Palace in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Everton vs Crystal Palace in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Everton vs Crystal Palace in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Everton vs Crystal Palace in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access an Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide