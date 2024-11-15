England vs South Africa live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby online

As if their November hasn't been tough enough, England now have to face World Champions South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday. Keep reading as we explain your England vs South Africa live stream options and how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

England vs South Africa live streams: TV schedule, dates The England vs South Africa live stream is on Sat, Nov. 16

► Time: 5:40 p.m. GMT / 12:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 a.m. PT / 7:40 p.m. SAST / 4:40 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The last time these sides met was in a dramatic 2023 World Cup semi-final in which South Africa progressed by a single point.

The back-to-back champions have since won the Rugby Championship and managed to overcome a dogged Scotland last week. Rassie Erasmus's men weren't at their best, however, being made to dig deep to stagger away from Murrayfield with a win.

Saturday's hosts will need to embrace the positives from the last couple of matches — scoring points hasn't been a problem and they were leading the All Blacks and Australia before going down to last gasp scores.

Can they get one over the Springboks on Saturday and break their four game losing streak? Read on to see your England vs South Africa live stream options and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere.

How to watch England vs South Africa 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every international rugby game this November. England vs South Africa kicks off at 12:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 a.m. PT on Saturday.

If you don't already have it, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

How to watch England vs South Africa 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch England vs South Africa live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch England vs South Africa online as if you were back at home.

Watch England vs South Africa live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals, including England vs South Africa. Build-up starts at 5:15 p.m. GMT on TNT Sports 1 ahead of kick-off at 5:40 p.m.

You can stream TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery+ Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add it through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch England vs Springboks live streams in South Africa

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in South Africa can watch the Spingboks play against England on pay-tv channel SuperSport — it's on its Grandstand channel. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Kick-off is 7:40 p.m. SAST.

Not at home in South Africa right now? You can still follow the game by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch England vs South Africa live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

England vs South Africa will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans in Australia, along with all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 4:40 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sports streaming specialist DAZN is the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's Autumn Nations Series, including England vs South Africa live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying an annual pass for $300. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live November international coverage in New Zealand — including this England vs South Africa game — comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. This one's on Sky Sport 2 at 6:40 a.m. NZDT on Sunday and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch All Blacks live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

